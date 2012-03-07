(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 07 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'AA-' debt rating to the
U.S. dollar-denominated government-guaranteed notes issued by the Development Bank of Japan Inc.
(A+/Negative/A-1). The US$500 million notes, due March 13, 2017, carry a coupon rate
of 1.50%. The rating on the notes reflects the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of the
government of Japan (AA-/Negative/A-1+).
The rating on DBJ reflects its status as a government-related entity (GRE) and
a financial institution that is 100% owned by the government, as well as our
assessment of its stand-alone credit profile (SACP). Because of its critical
policy role, we believe DBJ has an extremely high likelihood of receiving
extraordinary support from the government of Japan. DBJ has a track record of
extending investment and financing expertise in areas such as community
development and revitalization, environmental conservation, and technological
innovation, owing to its status as a GRE. The bank has also instituted
emergency measures to deal with the global financial and economic crisis, and
disasters including the Great East Japan Earthquake, which are difficult for
private financial institutions to manage. In DBJ's implementation of emergency
measures, DBJ has received financial support from the government, such as
liquidity support and additional capital. Its financial strengths are
underpinned by good capitalization and limited market risk. However, the
rating is constrained by potential weakening of DBJ's relationship with the
government over the long term under the current full privatization plan. We
also view its low interest margin, limited revenue diversification, heavy
reliance on wholesale funding, and high concentration of loans on some sectors
or large borrowers as potential risk factors to its SACP.
