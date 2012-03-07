(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 07 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today clarified the potential impact of its proposed methodology for rating debt issues based on imputed promises on the ratings on the structured notes issued by Japan Housing Finance Agency (JHF; AA-/Negative/A-1+) and its predecessor, Government Housing Loan Corp., (hereafter, collectively referred to as the "structured notes"). The article, "Request For Comment: Methodology For Rating Debt Issues Based On Imputed Promises," published Feb. 10, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, outlines the proposed methodology.

Since we published the above article, we have received many queries from market participants on how the proposed criteria could influence the ratings on the structured notes. We confirmed that market participants had one key concern, given that almost all the series of structured notes issued by JHF are currently rated 'AAA': namely, whether the existence of a deferral provision for the structured notes of up to three months would lead us to automatically lower our 'AAA' ratings, if we were to adopt the proposed rating criteria.

In our opinion, the proposed rating criteria described in the above Request for Comment would be unlikely to affect the ratings assigned to JHF's structured notes. This is notwithstanding that, in our view, the structured notes are exposed to a deferral risk upon the occurrence of certain beneficiary certificate trigger events that cause the transactions' structure to change in accordance with transaction documents and allows for a short-term payment suspension upon the occurrence of any beneficiary certificate trigger event (see the "Japan Housing Finance Agency Structured Notes: Structure And Issuance Data Updated for 2011" report, published on May 6, 2011).

In our opinion, there are two key reasons why payments on the structured notes could conceivably be deferred. The first relates to change in laws associated with JHF, for instance an organizational reform of JHF. The second relates to a nonpayment event by JHF.

-- In the first instance, we consider this to be a noncredit-related event. Paragraph 75 of the Request for Comment specifically states that "in general, an instrument's imputed promise includes most noncredit-related qualifications that are in the instrument's actual terms." In our opinion, the temporal suspension of payments to investors following events related to a change in JHF-associated laws will follow according to the terms of the transactions. Thus, for the purpose of imputing promise for JHF's structured notes, the promise we impute would tolerate the payment suspension, because it is both noncredit-related and the qualification is contained within the transactions' terms.

-- In the second instance, we consider a nonpayment by JHF to be a credit-related event that could conceivably cause us to downgrade the 'AAA' rated structured notes at that point in time. However, our view remains that the current rating on JHF supports the current ratings on the structured notes. Moreover, if the first instance were to actualize and the transactions were to change, the second instance would not cause another payment suspension. Further, given that the ratings on the structured notes partially rely on the rating on JHF, in our opinion, it is highly likely that a deterioration in JHF's own credit profile would be in part reflected in the ratings on the structured notes. Thus a payment suspension triggered by a JHF nonpayment event would likely reflect the weaker profile already reflected in the lower ratings on the structured notes. Consequently, the high likelihood that we may have lowered the ratings on JHF's structured notes from 'AAA' in this instance means that the impact from the temporal payment suspension on our ratings on JHF's structured notes at that time would likely be limited under the proposed criteria.

The above comments reflect our view on the impact that the current proposed criteria could have on the ratings on JHF's structured notes. Should the final criteria differ from those outlined in our request for comment, we could change our opinion regarding any potential impact on the ratings on the structured notes accordingly.

The proposed framework represents a continuation of our initiative to enhance the comparability of our ratings. It also presents a globally consistent approach to deferrals and interest shortfalls.

