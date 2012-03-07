(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 07 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today clarified the potential impact of its
proposed methodology for rating debt issues based on imputed promises on the ratings on the
structured notes issued by Japan Housing Finance Agency (JHF; AA-/Negative/A-1+) and
its predecessor, Government Housing Loan Corp., (hereafter, collectively referred to as the
"structured notes"). The article, "Request For Comment: Methodology For Rating Debt Issues Based
On Imputed Promises," published Feb. 10, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal,
outlines the proposed methodology.
Since we published the above article, we have received many queries from
market participants on how the proposed criteria could influence the ratings
on the structured notes. We confirmed that market participants had one key
concern, given that almost all the series of structured notes issued by JHF
are currently rated 'AAA': namely, whether the existence of a deferral
provision for the structured notes of up to three months would lead us to
automatically lower our 'AAA' ratings, if we were to adopt the proposed rating
criteria.
In our opinion, the proposed rating criteria described in the above Request
for Comment would be unlikely to affect the ratings assigned to JHF's
structured notes. This is notwithstanding that, in our view, the structured
notes are exposed to a deferral risk upon the occurrence of certain
beneficiary certificate trigger events that cause the transactions' structure
to change in accordance with transaction documents and allows for a short-term
payment suspension upon the occurrence of any beneficiary certificate trigger
event (see the "Japan Housing Finance Agency Structured Notes: Structure And
Issuance Data Updated for 2011" report, published on May 6, 2011).
In our opinion, there are two key reasons why payments on the structured notes
could conceivably be deferred. The first relates to change in laws associated
with JHF, for instance an organizational reform of JHF. The second relates to
a nonpayment event by JHF.
-- In the first instance, we consider this to be a noncredit-related
event. Paragraph 75 of the Request for Comment specifically states that "in
general, an instrument's imputed promise includes most noncredit-related
qualifications that are in the instrument's actual terms." In our opinion, the
temporal suspension of payments to investors following events related to a
change in JHF-associated laws will follow according to the terms of the
transactions. Thus, for the purpose of imputing promise for JHF's structured
notes, the promise we impute would tolerate the payment suspension, because it
is both noncredit-related and the qualification is contained within the
transactions' terms.
-- In the second instance, we consider a nonpayment by JHF to be a
credit-related event that could conceivably cause us to downgrade the 'AAA'
rated structured notes at that point in time. However, our view remains that
the current rating on JHF supports the current ratings on the structured
notes. Moreover, if the first instance were to actualize and the transactions
were to change, the second instance would not cause another payment
suspension. Further, given that the ratings on the structured notes partially
rely on the rating on JHF, in our opinion, it is highly likely that a
deterioration in JHF's own credit profile would be in part reflected in the
ratings on the structured notes. Thus a payment suspension triggered by a JHF
nonpayment event would likely reflect the weaker profile already reflected in
the lower ratings on the structured notes. Consequently, the high likelihood
that we may have lowered the ratings on JHF's structured notes from 'AAA' in
this instance means that the impact from the temporal payment suspension on
our ratings on JHF's structured notes at that time would likely be limited
under the proposed criteria.
The above comments reflect our view on the impact that the current proposed
criteria could have on the ratings on JHF's structured notes. Should the final
criteria differ from those outlined in our request for comment, we could
change our opinion regarding any potential impact on the ratings on the
structured notes accordingly.
The proposed framework represents a continuation of our initiative to enhance
the comparability of our ratings. It also presents a globally consistent
approach to deferrals and interest shortfalls.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
"S&P Requests Comments On Proposed Methodology For Rating Debt Issues Based On
Imputed Promises," Feb. 10, 2012
"Request For Comment: Methodology For Rating Debt Issues Based On Imputed
Promises," Feb. 10, 2012
"Japan Housing Finance Agency Structured Notes: Structure And Issuance Data
Updated For 2011," May 6, 2011
"Rating Methodology For Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities In Japan," Aug.
19, 2007