(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 07 -
Summary analysis -- AREVA ----------------------------------------- 07-Mar-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/A-3 Country: France
Primary SIC: Electric Services
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
20-Dec-2011 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
28-Jun-2010 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
10-Jul-2009 A/A-1 A/A-1
01-Dec-2008 --/A-1 --/A-1
Rationale
The ratings on French nuclear services provider AREVA reflect our assessment
of the group's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of 'bb-', together with a
three-notch uplift for likely extraordinary state support. Areva is 87%-owned
by the Republic of France (AA+/Negative/A-1+) and we consider it to be a
government-related entity (GRE). According to our criteria for rating GREs,
the three-notch uplift reflects our opinion that there is a "high" likelihood
that the French state would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary
support to AREVA in the event of financial distress. This is based on our
assessment of AREVA's "important" role as France's leading nuclear services
provider and its "strong" link with the government.