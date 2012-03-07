March 07 - Fitch Ratings says in a new report that only a single EMEA RMBS transaction has
realised losses to date and that total credit losses in the sector will remain low. Transaction
performance varies across vintages and jurisdictions, with the dominant prime UK and Dutch RMBS
sectors not expected to generate any losses.
"Credit losses for EMEA RMBS transactions - both realised and expected - are far below the
average for structured finance as a whole," says Andrew Currie, Managing Director in Fitch's
EMEA Structured Finance team. "The Fitch-rated EMEA RMBS tranches outstanding at the onset of
the credit crisis have realised principal losses of only 0.02% of their original balance of
EUR470bn. Even after including Fitch's expectation of future credit losses, the proportion
remains low at 0.7%."
Losses result not only from the underperformance of the underlying residential mortgages,
but also from counterparty-related issues. The latter drive approximately 40% of Fitch's loss
expectations. Losses on EMEA RMBS transactions have been particularly exacerbated by the
Eurosail series, which lost currency swaps following the default of Lehman Brothers. Through a
combination of asset underperformance and counterparty issues, these transactions alone
contribute over 40% of all losses expected on EMEA RMBS and all of the losses expected on
tranches rated 'AAAsf' in July 2007. Excluding the Eurosail series results in lower total EMEA
RMBS losses of 0.4%.
"Performance has varied significantly between jurisdictions and loan types," says Gioia
Dominedo, Senior Director in Fitch's EMEA Structured Finance team. "In particular, UK
non-conforming and Spanish transactions account for nearly 90% of Fitch's overall loss
expectation for EMEA RMBS. In contrast, Fitch does not expect losses on any of the prime UK or
Dutch RMBS tranches that were outstanding in July 2007."
Across jurisdictions, Fitch's loss expectations show a strong vintage effect, as
transactions backed by mortgages originated at or near the peak of the market are most exposed
to weaker origination standards, larger house price declines and, consequently, losses. As a
result, the total loss across EMEA RMBS is highest for 2007-vintage transactions (2.0%). The
vintage effect is particularly pronounced in Spain, due to the severity of the housing market
crash, with a total loss of 5.0% for 2007-vintage Spanish RMBS transactions.
The report, entitled "EMEA RMBS Losses - The Credit Crisis Four Years On", is available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: EMEA RMBS Losses - "The Credit Crisis Four Years On" Series