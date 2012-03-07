March 07 - European housing markets are still struggling, but relief may finally be in sight, according to a report published by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services titled "The Eurozone Crisis May Loosen Its Grip On The Housing Market."

As the report points out, we anticipate a significant recovery in European housing markets in 2013, as the macroeconomic situation improves and unemployment rates start to fall. We believe this will boost both consumer demand and valuations for residential property.

"In our view, the U.K., Germany, and France remain the largest and most attractive developed housing markets, while Russia is the most prominent emerging market," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Anna Overton.

Mortgage lending activity continued to slow in the fourth quarter of 2011, according to the European Central Bank, with a 29% decline compared with an 18% decline in the preceding quarter. Nevertheless, house prices remain quite high relative to incomes in France and the U.K., with the price volatility of the past five years mainly reflecting these high levels. By contrast, house prices in Germany have remained stable, due to generally lower house price-to-income ratios.

"We maintain a stable outlook for rated homebuilders in Europe," added Ms Overton. "That's because they are currently well capitalized to withstand mid-term risks relating to consumer confidence and the availability of consumer credit. We take this into account in our rating methodology, as well as the risk that working capital can become volatile over long operating cycles.

"However, we believe that companies in this sector are likely to become active in tapping the debt capital markets, as bank lending across Europe declines. This should in our view help smooth out the volatility in working capital."

Although we still expect a renewed recession in Europe this year, we believe it will be a mild one, with a gradual return to growth--thanks to rising consumer demand in the emerging markets, resilient demand in the developed countries, and a restoration of investor confidence. Our baseline forecast is for flat growth in the European Economic and Monetary Union (EMU or eurozone) as a whole, with 0.5% growth in France, 0.6% in Germany, and 0.5% in the U.K.