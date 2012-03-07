March 07 - European housing markets are still struggling, but relief may finally be in
sight, according to a report published by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services titled "The
Eurozone Crisis May Loosen Its Grip On The Housing Market."
As the report points out, we anticipate a significant recovery in European housing markets
in 2013, as the macroeconomic situation improves and unemployment rates start to fall. We
believe this will boost both consumer demand and valuations for residential property.
"In our view, the U.K., Germany, and France remain the largest and most attractive developed
housing markets, while Russia is the most prominent emerging market," said Standard & Poor's
credit analyst Anna Overton.
Mortgage lending activity continued to slow in the fourth quarter of 2011, according to the
European Central Bank, with a 29% decline compared with an 18% decline in the preceding quarter.
Nevertheless, house prices remain quite high relative to incomes in France and the U.K., with
the price volatility of the past five years mainly reflecting these high levels. By contrast,
house prices in Germany have remained stable, due to generally lower house price-to-income
ratios.
"We maintain a stable outlook for rated homebuilders in Europe," added Ms Overton. "That's
because they are currently well capitalized to withstand mid-term risks relating to consumer
confidence and the availability of consumer credit. We take this into account in our rating
methodology, as well as the risk that working capital can become volatile over long operating
cycles.
"However, we believe that companies in this sector are likely to become active in tapping
the debt capital markets, as bank lending across Europe declines. This should in our view help
smooth out the volatility in working capital."
Although we still expect a renewed recession in Europe this year, we believe it will be a
mild one, with a gradual return to growth--thanks to rising consumer demand in the emerging
markets, resilient demand in the developed countries, and a restoration of investor confidence.
Our baseline forecast is for flat growth in the European Economic and Monetary Union (EMU or
eurozone) as a whole, with 0.5% growth in France, 0.6% in Germany, and 0.5% in the U.K.