(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 04 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- FMS Wertmanagement Anstalt des oeffentlichen -- 04-Oct-2012

Rechts

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: AAA/Stable/A-1+ Country: Germany

Primary SIC: Structured

Investment

Vehicle

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

22-Sep-2010 AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+

===============================================================================

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- "Almost certain" likelihood of extraordinary government support from the Federal Republic of Germany.

-- "Critical" public policy role for the workout of the Hypo Real Estate group's nonstrategic and nonperforming assets.

-- "Integral" link to Germany and mechanism of state support.

Weaknesses:

-- Reliance on government support to offset losses.

-- Very week asset quality of transferred portfolios.

-- No internal capital generation capacity.

Outlook

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' outlook on German nonbank workout entity FMS Wertmanagement Anstalt des oeffentlichen Rechts (FMSW) reflects that on the Federal Republic of Germany (unsolicited ratings AAA/Stable/A-1+). As a result, any rating action on the German sovereign will be reflected in a similar rating action on FMSW.

Any change in FMSW's role for and link to Germany could trigger a negative rating action. However we do not anticipate any change. We believe that the likelihood of support from Germany is "almost certain" and that the agency's current status as a government-related entity will continue in the near future.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

-- Research Update: Germany 'AAA/A-1+' Ratings Affirmed On Strong Economic Fundamentals; Outlook Remains Stable, Aug. 1, 2012