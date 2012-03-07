(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 07 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Alcatel-Lucent -------------------------------- 07-Mar-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/B Country: France
Primary SIC: Communications
Equipment
Mult. CUSIP6: 013904
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
09-Nov-2009 B/B B/B
03-Mar-2009 B+/B B+/B
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on France-based telecommunications equipment supplier
Alcatel-Lucent reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the
company's business risk profile as "weak" and its financial risk profile as
"aggressive".
Alcatel-Lucent's business risk profile is constrained primarily by the group's
low operating margins. Furthermore, the intense competitiveness and volatility
of the telecom equipment sector creates ongoing and costly restructuring
needs. The company also has an overall weaker position in the UMTS (Universal
Mobile Telecommunications System) mobile technology standard than in CDMA
(Code Division Multiple Access) or LTE (Long Term Evolution) compared with its
main competitors. This is partly offset by the company's leading market
positions in fixed-line access, Internet protocol (IP) and optics (fiber)
transmission, and core network technologies. The company also has a wide range
of products and services, meaningful intellectual property across its core
technologies, and broad geographic diversification.
The group's financial risk profile is constrained, in our view, by the
company's track record of significant negative free cash flow generation. It
also has very high leverage ratios, based on Standard & Poor's adjusted debt
calculations, which is only partly offset by our assessment of
Alcatel-Lucent's adequate liquidity profile, supported by large cash holdings
and short-term investments.