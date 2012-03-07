(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 07 - Fitch Ratings says the materialisation of Essar Oil Limited's (EOL, 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'/Stable) deferred sales tax liability of INR63bn till December 2011, as a result of a recent court ruling, exposes it to refinancing risk. However, the agency adds that unless refinancing risk is significantly higher than expected, payment of the liability is unlikely to affect EOL's credit profile.

The degree of refinancing risk would depend on the repayment schedule and total repayment amount that is to be decided by the Government of Gujarat. Under Fitch's previous assumptions, the deferred sales tax liability would be paid post FY14 in six equal annual instalments and interest-free.

The recent ruling has raised the possibility that EOL may have to pay this liability sooner than Fitch had expected, i.e. over the next two years. This would mean EOL having to raise substantial debt, exposing it to refinancing risk.

Net of liability assigned to third party plus accrued interest, estimated at INR23bn, Fitch calculates that including interest accrued on the total amount the sale tax benefit repayment could be INR57bn. In the event that interest is not levied, the amount payable would be INR40bn.

In Fitch's analysis, refinancing risk could be high if EOL is required to repay the deferred sales tax within a year (FY13) in a single instalment or within two years (FY13-14). Refinancing risk would also be high if EOL is required to repay an amount higher than INR57bn, Fitch's base case. For repayment within three to four years, Fitch considers refinancing risks to be moderate as EOL's expanded refinery would be fully operational and generating operating cash flows.

Following the completion of its refinery expansion in March 2012, EOL's production capacity increases to 18 million metric ton per annum and will rise to a further 20 mmtpa in September 2012. The refinery will also operate with a higher complexity index of 11.8 from the existing 6.1, which should raise gross refining margins to USD9-USD10 per barrel from USD6-7 per barrel. A higher complexity would enable EOL to process cheaper, heavy and tough crudes in addition to high-value products.

Despite the above, Fitch notes that EOL's earnings and gross refining margins remain exposed to the volatility of crude and oil product prices, which may impact its credit metrics and refinancing risk.

For the nine months ended December 2011, on a throughput of 9.5m tonnes EOL's net revenues were INR407.4bn compared with 11.1m tonnes and INR336.7bn in the prior period. Lower production is attributed a plant shutdown for 22 days in October 2011. EBITDA for 9MFY12 including sales tax benefit amounted to INR196.8bn compared with INR180bn in 9MFY11. At end-December 2011, EOL had adjusted debt of about INR244bn.

In 2008 Gujarat High Court passed an order allowing EOL to claim benefits under the sales tax deferment scheme. As per the sales tax deferment scheme, sales tax collected by EOL was allowed to be retained and repayable on an interest-free basis in six equal annual instalments to Government of Gujarat in the earlier of FY22 and the FY subsequent to the year in which EOL has exhausted its full eligible limit (INR91bn).

On 17 January 2012, the Supreme Court overruled the ruling of the Gujarat High Court. As a result, EOL has received a demand notice from the tax authorities of the Gujarat Government for repayment of the full amount of sales tax deferment benefit claimed by the company, plus interest accrued on the amount.