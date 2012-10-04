BRIEF-GFH Financial Group withdraws discussions to acquire Shuaa Capital
* Withdraws discussions to acquire Shuaa Capital Source: (http://bit.ly/2qOTq5U) Further company coverage:
Oct 04 BNP Paribas ("BNP"), Dalradian European CLO IV B.V., Gateway III - Euro CLO S.A. & Gateway IV - Euro CLO S.A.
* Moody's : Ratings of three CLO transactions unaffected by downgrade of account bank.
* Says it plans to acquire a 38 percent stake in online game developer Junhai Games for 642.2 million yuan ($94.32 million)