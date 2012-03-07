March 07 -
CREDIT RATING: No public ratings. Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Insurance
carriers, nec
Rationale
The assessment on Catlin Underwriting Agencies - Syndicate 2003 reflects the
syndicate's strong competitive position, above-average long-term earnings,
strong enterprise risk management (ERM) program, and the stability afforded by
its ownership and core status within Catlin Group Ltd. (Catlin; core
subsidiaries rated A/Stable). These strengths are offset, however, by capital
adequacy, which diminished below the level commensurate to the rating in 2011
due to catastrophe losses and continued growth, as well as potential for
further earnings volatility, primarily due to exposure to catastrophic losses
and challenges presented by a difficult pricing environment for many of the
classes of business written.