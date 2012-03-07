(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 07 - A government plan to restructure the Vietnamese banking system is positive for
the sector. But a lack of clarity about the proposals and uncertainty regarding the authorities'
commitment and ability to go through with them means significant risks remain in the short to
medium term.
The government plans include the potential acquisition of bad loans from
commercial banks, measures to boost capital levels and potentially the merging
of weaker banks. Weak capital levels, tight liquidity, and deteriorating asset
quality are among our main concerns in the relatively low-rated Vietnamese
banking sector. The government's efforts to address these problems are therefore
welcome.
In particular, we believe that the broader financial system would benefit from
banking sector consolidation, as it could reduce the risk of insolvencies among
smaller banks. These smaller banks are fairly dependent on short-term interbank
borrowing and could therefore cause wider disruption to the sector in an
insolvency scenario. Liquidity in the domestic banking system remains
susceptible to high inflation and confidence in the local currency, the dong.
Asset quality is likely to deteriorate further. Non-performing loans are also
significantly understated under the country's accounting standards and could be
three or four times higher under international standards. For example, there is
a lack of transparency about how banks are recognising, and the adequacy of,
provisions relating to loss-making state-owned enterprises.
Nevertheless, there is little detail available on when the government might
initiate mergers, how big the bad-debt acquisitions will be or what price the
government might pay. Without these details it is impossible to gauge how
significant a benefit the measures will be for the sector.
The government's commitment to push through the reforms and its capacity to
absorb these bad debts is also unclear. Vietnam's 'B+' Long-Term IDR reflects
the risk from very high inflation relative to GDP growth and high contingent
liabilities from state-owned enterprises and banks. Although we would therefore
view the financial-sector reforms as a positive step by the sovereign, they
would have an impact on the country's balance sheet.