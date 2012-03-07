(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 07 -
OVERVIEW
-- On Jan. 13, 2012, we lowered our long-term rating on the Republic of
Portugal to 'BB' from 'BBB-'.
-- We have subsequently revised our assessment of Portuguese country risk
and how it might affect the ratings on the notes of Portuguese securitizations
that we rate.
-- Consistent with this revision, we take the further view that, in some
cases, potential losses on certain rated tranches of Portuguese RMBS and ABS
transactions could increase by up to 30% over the initial loss expectations
for each rating level.
-- To reflect the effect of such increased country risk on rated
Portuguese RMBS transactions, we have affirmed our ratings on 65 tranches in
36 transactions, lowered our ratings on 40 tranches in 17 transactions,
lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on one tranche,
placed on CreditWatch negative our rating on three tranches in one
transaction, and kept our rating on one tranche on CreditWatch negative.
-- To reflect the effect of such increased country risk on rated
Portuguese ABS transactions, we have affirmed our ratings on 16 tranches in 10
transactions and lowered our ratings on three tranches in two transactions.
-- We have also withdrawn our rating on one RMBS tranche that has paid
down.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions on various
Portuguese residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and asset-backed securities (ABS)
transactions.
Specifically, we have, taken the following rating actions:
-- Affirmed our ratings on 65 tranches in 36 RMBS transactions;
-- Lowered our ratings on 40 tranches in 17 RMBS transactions;
-- Lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on one RMBS
tranche in one transaction;
-- Placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on three RMBS tranches in
one transaction;
-- Kept our rating on one tranche in one RMBS transaction on CreditWatch
negative;
-- Withdrawn our rating on one tranche in one RMBS transaction as the
tranche has paid down;
-- Affirmed our ratings on 16 tranches in 10 ABS transactions; and
-- Lowered our ratings on three tranches in two ABS transactions.
For the full list of today's rating actions, see "Ratings List For Portuguese
RMBS And ABS Rating Actions Following Revised Assessment Of Portuguese Country
Risk."
On Jan. 13, 2012, we lowered our long-term rating on the Republic of Portugal
to 'BB' from 'BBB-' (see "Standard & Poor's Takes Various Rating Actions On 16
Eurozone Sovereign Governments," published on Jan. 13, 2012). We have
subsequently revised our assessment of Portuguese country risk and how it
might affect the ratings on the notes of Portuguese securitizations that we
rate.
When rating a securitization above the foreign currency rating on the
sovereign in which the assets are located, our premise is that the structured
finance obligation would continue to perform in a stress scenario where the
government has defaulted on its obligations (see "Nonsovereign Ratings That
Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions," published on June
14, 2011).
While we believe that this would be the case for structured finance
transactions backed by Portuguese assets that we rate, we also consider that
risks affecting these transactions have increased materially due to heightened
country risk, which, in part, is reflected in the 'BB/Negative' long-term
rating on the Republic of Portugal. As a result, we are of the view that there
is an increased likelihood that these transactions could experience an
unusually large adverse change in credit quality.
In our opinion, the economic recession and rising unemployment associated with
increased country risk may decrease the willingness and ability of obligors to
repay their debts, with transactions experiencing higher defaults and
delinquencies and ultimately decreased cash flow. On the basis of this
increased credit risk, we believe that projected losses could increase by up
to 30% from the initial loss expectations for each rating level. We have
estimated these increased losses based on our assessment of the economic and
industry risk that we consider to be prevalent in Portugal, and historically
observed data from transactions that have experienced similar
sovereign-stressed environments, among other factors. The application of these
assumptions may be revised from time to time as future actual performance is
observed.
These increased loss assumptions will apply to the ratings on any outstanding
notes, as well as to the ratings on any new notes backed by Portuguese assets.
Based on the above analysis, for Portuguese RMBS transactions, we have
affirmed our ratings on 65 tranches in 36 transactions, lowered our ratings on
40 tranches in 17 transactions, lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative
our rating on one tranche, placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on three
tranches in one transaction, and kept our rating on one tranche on CreditWatch
negative.
Similarly, for Portuguese ABS transactions, we have affirmed our ratings on 16
tranches in 10 transactions and lowered our ratings on three tranches in two
transactions.
We have also withdrawn our rating on one RMBS tranche that has paid down.
Our analysis assessed the collateral performance, the risk profile of the
residual collateral pool, the deleveraging of the portfolio, and the increase
in available credit enhancement, all within our current country risk
assessment.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this
credit rating report are available at .
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Ratings List For Portuguese RMBS And ABS Rating Actions Following
Revised Assessment Of Portuguese Country Risk, March 7, 2012
-- Standard & Poor's Takes Various Rating Actions On 16 Eurozone
Sovereign Governments, Jan. 13, 2012
-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011
-- Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology
And Assumptions, June 14, 2011