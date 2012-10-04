BRIEF-GFH Financial Group withdraws discussions to acquire Shuaa Capital
* Withdraws discussions to acquire Shuaa Capital Source: (http://bit.ly/2qOTq5U) Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 04 -
Overview
-- We are assigning our 'B' long- and short-term and 'ruA-' Russia national scale ratings to Russia-based Baltic Financial Agency Bank (BFA Bank).
-- In our opinion, BFA Bank has a moderate business position, adequate capital and earnings, a weak risk position, average funding, and adequate liquidity.
-- The stable outlook reflects the balance between the bank's continuing expansion and our view of persistently high concentrations on both sides of the balance sheet over the next year.
Rating Action
On Oct. 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' long-term and 'B' short-term counterparty credit ratings to Russia-based Baltic Financial Agency Bank (BFA Bank). The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned a Russia national scale rating of 'ruA-' to the bank.
* Withdraws discussions to acquire Shuaa Capital Source: (http://bit.ly/2qOTq5U) Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to acquire a 38 percent stake in online game developer Junhai Games for 642.2 million yuan ($94.32 million)