March 07 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited India branch's (HSBC India) INR50bn certificates of deposit programme at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'.

The agency has simultaneously affirmed India-based Investsmart Financial Services Ltd.'s (IFSL) National Long-Term (LT) rating at 'Fitch AAA(ind)' and National Short-Term rating at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'. The Outlook on the National LT rating is Stable. At the same time, the agency has affirmed IFSL's INR5bn long-term debt programme at 'Fitch AAA(ind)' and its INR10bn short-term debt programme at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'.

HSBC India and IFSL's ratings reflect the financial strength of and Fitch's expectation of continued strong support from Hong Kong-based The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HKSB, 'AA'/Negative). HSBC India is a branch of HKSB and IFSL is a 99% owned subsidiary of HKSB through an intermediate holding structure.

The affirmation of HSBC India and IFSL's ratings follows the Outlook revision on HKSB's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Negative from Stable on 1 March 2012, and the simultaneous affirmation of its IDR at 'AA' (see the rating action commentary on www.fitchratings.com). The ratings of HSBC India and IFSL are linked to HKSB's IDR which continues to be rated above India's sovereign IDR of 'BBB-', which has a Stable Outlook.

HKSB has supported HSBC India by way of equity injections in the past (FY09 (end-March): INR14.4bn), and being a branch, the latter's liabilities are those of the parent. Thus, Fitch believes that support from HKSB would be forthcoming if required, subject to any regulatory constraints on remitting money into India. In the case of IFSL, strong linkages between IFSL and its parent HKSB - IFSL's operations are well-integrated with HSBC's global policies and systems - coupled with its importance in HKSB's Indian market strategy, lend itself to parental support, if required.

HSBC's presence in India runs over many decades and the bank offers an array of financial services (viz. wealth management, brokerage etc).