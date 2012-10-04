BRIEF-GFH Financial Group withdraws discussions to acquire Shuaa Capital
* Withdraws discussions to acquire Shuaa Capital Source: (http://bit.ly/2qOTq5U) Further company coverage:
Oct 04 Business Mortgage Finance 3 PLC (BMF 3)
Business Mortgage Finance 5 PLC (BMF 5)
* Moody's determines no negative rating impact on 2 CMBS transactions due to deed of undertaking
* Withdraws discussions to acquire Shuaa Capital Source: (http://bit.ly/2qOTq5U) Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to acquire a 38 percent stake in online game developer Junhai Games for 642.2 million yuan ($94.32 million)