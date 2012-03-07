(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 07 -
Overview
-- In our opinion, Russia-based CB Intercommerz Ltd. has a weak business
position, moderate capital and earnings, a weak risk position, average
funding, and adequate liquidity.
-- We are assigning our 'B-' long-term and 'C' short-term counterparty
credit ratings and 'ruBBB-' Russia national scale rating to CB Intercommerz
Ltd.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the bank will
continue strengthening its franchise, while keeping capitalization and asset
quality metrics at current levels. We expect that its funding and liquidity
profile will remain broadly unchanged.
Rating Action
On March 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B-'
long-term and 'C' short-term counterparty credit ratings to Russia-based CB
Intercommerz Ltd. (Intercommerz). The outlook is stable. At the same time, we
assigned our 'ruBBB-' Russia national scale rating.
Rationale
The ratings on Intercommerz reflect our view of the bank's "weak" business
position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "weak" risk position, "average"
funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. The
stand-alone credit profile is 'b-'.