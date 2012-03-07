(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 07 - A modest decline in offshore renminbi deposits in the last few months does not represent a funding or liquidity concern for Hong Kong banks. The proportion of total deposits that the currency represents is small and the banks have limited opportunities to invest the deposits. RMB deposits represent only about 4% of total assets and 8% of total deposits, compared to about 50% in the HK dollar and 30% in the US dollar.

Reasons for the modest drop in RMB deposits include lower expectations for the RMB to appreciate. We believe that over the next two to three years a significant portion of RMB depositors will search for higher yields than they are currently receiving in their deposit accounts.

At present RMB deposits are costly and relatively unattractive for Hong Kong banks but the banks nevertheless have paid up for them as they aim to sell higher-yielding structured RMB investment products and expect RMB loan demand to pick up. In addition, Hong Kong banks are part of China's move towards opening up its capital account by allowing investors to park their RMB liquidity, thereby supporting liquid RMB offshore markets.

Incentives for banks to compete for RMB deposits are low as long as restrictions on profitably redeploying the deposits remain in place. De facto reserve requirements for RMB deposits are 25%, while HKD and other foreign-currency deposits have no such specific requirements. RMB liquefiable assets remain subject to restrictions for inclusion in the overall regulatory liquidity ratio.

RMB deposits in Hong Kong banks grew nearly tenfold between the start of 2010 and November 2011 before dropping back since then. Interest rates on RMB deposits, as reported by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, range from 0.25% for savings deposits to 0.58% for 12-month term deposits. This compares to 0.01% and 0.16%, respectively, for HKD deposits.

In 2011 offshore yuan bond issuance represented only 25% of the RMB deposit base in Hong Kong, suggesting that future "dim sum" bond issuance is likely to be met by investor demand. Issuance of yuan-denominated bonds in Hong Kong rose to CNH151bn in 2011 from CNH36bn in 2010.

Fitch affirmed the Long-Term IDRs of eight Hong Kong banks on 2 March 2012. We believe a competitive operating environment and the increasingly intertwined nature of the Hong Kong and Chinese markets are key risk factors. However, Hong Kong banks have generally maintained conservative collateral, capital and liquidity buffers to cope with unexpected losses.