(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 05 -
Summary analysis -- Mitsui & Co. Ltd. 05-Oct-2012
CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/A-1 Country: Japan
Primary SIC: Durable goods,
nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 606827
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
28-Mar-2008 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
08-Feb-2006 A/A-1 A/A-1
Rationale
Our ratings on Mitsui & Co. Ltd. (A+/Stable/A-1) reflect its relatively strong
profitability, backed by a solid business franchise that comprises mainly
resources and energy businesses. In addition, they reflect adequate balance
between its risk assets and buffers against such risks, thanks to steady
accumulation of profits. On the other hand, the ratings are constrained by a
relatively small profit contribution from its nonresource businesses.
Mitsui boasts a strong business franchise that mainly comprises resource and
energy businesses. Within the resource and energy sectors, the company is
especially strong in iron ore, crude oil, and gas businesses. It has a number
of interests in highly profitable resources that underpin its earnings. As
such, Mitsui generally managed to generate net profits during times of
economic stagnation, even when other major general trading companies (GTCs) in
Japan suffered net losses. In fiscal 2009 (ended March 31, 2010), after the
onset of the global financial crisis, the company's profitability declined due
to the rapidly worsening economy, falling commodity and stock prices, and yen
appreciation. Nevertheless, Mitsui has been able to maintain a certain level
of profitability. In contrast, the profit contribution from its nonresource
businesses is relatively small.