-- Mitsubishi UFJ Lease announced that it will acquire JSA International Holdings, an aircraft leasing company with mainly U.S.-based operations.

-- We affirmed the 'A' long-term counterparty credit rating on Mitsubishi UFJ Lease because we believe the impact of the acquisition on the rating will be within our current assumptions. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) on the company remains unchanged.

-- The outlook on the long-term rating is stable, reflecting the graduation in the group credit profile that we assigned to Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it affirmed its 'A' long-term counterparty credit rating on Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Co. Ltd. (Mitsubishi UFJ Lease) after the company announced that it will acquire aircraft leasing company JSA International Holdings L.P. (JSA), which has mainly U.S.-based operations. The affirmation reflects our view that the impact of the acquisition on the rating on Mitsubishi UFJ Lease is likely to be within our current assumptions. The outlook on the long-term counterparty credit rating remains stable.