(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 05 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Codere S.A. ----------------------------------- 05-Oct-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B-/Negative/-- Country: Spain
Primary SIC: Amusement and
recreation, nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
06-Jul-2012 B-/-- B-/--
02-Jul-2009 B/-- B/--
27-Oct-2008 B+/-- B+/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The rating on Spain-based gaming company Codere S.A. reflects Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services' view of its "highly leveraged" financial risk profile
and "weak" business risk profile.
Codere's rating is mainly constrained by its financial risk profile, and, in
particular its liquidity, which we view as "less than adequate." Our liquidity
concerns focus mainly on Codere's ability to refinance its EUR120 million senior
revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in June 2013 over the next quarter,
as well as the importance of access to cash flows located in Latin America,
particularly in Argentina. We think these cash flows have some vulnerability
to foreign exchange movements, which we understand are only partially hedged
in 2012, and not hedged at all in 2013.
Our assessment of Codere's weak business risk profile reflects its substantial
exposure to Latin America, particularly to Argentina and Mexico, which we
regard as generally subject to greater regulatory, foreign exchange, and labor
relations risks than European operations. We also remain mindful of the
ongoing more severe cyclical pressures in Spain and Italy, though we note that
these markets represent less than 15% of the group's consolidated EBITDA.
These weaknesses are somewhat mitigated by our view of the company's cash
generative characteristics, its leading market positions, and limited
maintenance capital expenditure (capex) requirements.
S&P base-case operating scenario
Our base-case scenario and its underlying assumptions have not changed
significantly since our last publication dated July 6, 2012. Assuming no
regulatory and foreign-exchange related shocks, we expect low-double-digit
revenue growth and mid-single-digit EBITDA growth in 2012 under our base-case
scenario, pro forma for the ICELA acquisition completed in February 2012. We
note that despite the EBITDA growth expected in 2012, on a like-for-like
basis, we anticipate a mild decline versus the 2011 performance, owing to,
among other factors, tax increases in Italy, Argentina, certain Mexican
states, and Panama, restructuring costs in Mexico, start-up costs associated
with the Carrasco project in Uruguay, and the expected impact of the smoking
ban implementation in the gaming halls of Buenos Aires Province, enacted since
Oct. 1, 2012.
Importantly, given Codere's substantial exposure to the Argentine market
(about 55% of the company's consolidated EBITDA), we factor into our base-case
scenario that Codere's business will be affected to a degree by the increasing
risks embedded in Argentina's macroeconomic framework. Such impacts include
high inflation (which continues to appreciate the real exchange rate),
exchange rate controls, and other actions that have also contributed to the
emergence of a parallel foreign exchange market. In particular, while we
currently anticipate a devaluation of the local currency over the next few
quarters, we believe such a devaluation could prove gradual and be more
moderate than implied by the foreign exchange rates currently observed in the
parallel market.
For 2013, we forecast EBITDA growth in the low-to-mid-single digits and
anticipate that the potential aforementioned negative impact in Argentina will
likely be offset by projected strong performance in Codere's other Latin
American businesses, particularly on the back of the full year contribution of
ICELA, in addition to the expected synergies of Codere's combined operations
in Mexico, the newly opened casino in Colombia during the second quarter of
2012, and also importantly, the Carrasco casino in Uruguay, which is set to
open during the fourth quarter of 2012.
S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario
As per our base-case scenario outlined above, we believe Codere's gross
adjusted leverage and interest coverage metrics, pro forma for the recent
transactions, are likely to be around 5.7x and 2.8x respectively, by year-end
2012, compared with 5.0x and 3.3x in 2011, and which we would still view as
commensurate with the existing rating, provided that Codere's adjusted EBITDA
interest coverage remains above 2.0x. Similarly, Codere's 2013 adjusted
metrics should remain in line with 2012 expected levels, in our view.
We believe capital investments are likely to reach about EUR445 million for the
full-year 2012, including the EUR158 million ICELA acquisition and the recent
EUR106 million gaming hall renewal license fees, in line with company guidance.
Nonetheless, for 2013 we expect Codere to significantly reduce its capex, as
it has limited capital maintenance needs and no investment commitments to
date.
In our view, a material rein on investment spending is crucial in order to
mitigate significant risks and uncertainties over the next few quarters, such
as Codere's ability to promptly refinance its senior RCF and any possible
substantial deceleration in earnings growth. Although we note that greater
discipline in respect of capex should enable the company to improve to a
degree its overall liquidity profile, we do not expect Codere to be able to
weather substantial adverse trading conditions without a senior credit
facility in place.
In addition, while we do not incorporate into our base case expropriation
risks for Codere's Argentine operations, we remain mindful that recent
government policies, such as tightening control and limitations on cash flow
repatriation for foreign companies as well as rising restrictions to
international trade, could likely hamper Codere's financial flexibility in the
short to medium term.
Liquidity
We view Codere's liquidity as "less than adequate" under our criteria.
Although under our base-case scenario we estimate that Codere's liquidity
sources are still likely to meet its uses by about 1.2x in 2012 and 1.0x in
2013, we remain mindful that these ratios could quickly weaken if the
economic, financial, and political environment in Argentina deteriorated
quicker than expected. In our view, Codere's ability to refinance its senior
credit facility--maturing in June 2013--over the fourth quarter of 2012, is
likely to prove critical for the rating and to shore up the group's liquidity
position. We view the refinancing as particularly important because we believe
that headroom under financial covenants and cash flow repatriation could be
significantly squeezed if Argentina's local currency were substantially
devalued versus the U.S. dollar over the next few quarters. Our understanding
is that the group is not yet at an advanced stage in such a refinancing.
The group's liquidity sources benefit from:
-- EUR95.3 million of cash and short-term investments on Aug. 31, 2012.
However, we are mindful that non-European subsidiaries hold about 55% of the
company's cash (including about 17% in Argentina), so some cash might not be
immediately available to the parent company. For 2013, we estimate that about
EUR30 million of cash generated during the year may not be available, mainly
given the potential impact of a currency devaluation effect in Argentina;
-- Positive funds from operations (FFO) of about EUR170 million for 2012
and comparable levels in 2013; and
-- Adequate headroom under its financial covenants. However, we note that
the continued availability of the senior credit facility is subject to
covenants, which could be tested in the event that economic and political
conditions in Argentina were to worsen more than currently anticipated.
At the same time, the group's liquidity uses include:
-- EUR46 million of debt maturities for 2012 and, according to our
estimates, similar figures for 2013;
-- EUR180 million of capex for 2012, excluding the recent acquisition of
the additional stake in ICELA. We anticipate capex to be significantly reduced
in 2013;
-- EUR106 million payment for the renewal of five licenses in Argentina; and
-- Given that the senior credit facility matures in less than 12 months,
we assume that Codere might need to fund the outstanding amounts under both
the RCF and the letters of credit and surety bonds lines, which we estimate
would be about EUR88 million at the time of maturity.
We are also wary of Codere's short-term liabilities relating to deferred
gaming tax payables to three main Spanish regional governments (Madrid,
Cataluna, and Valencia) amounting to about EUR45 million and EUR50 million in 2012
and 2013. The regional governments might claim these sums, given their ongoing
budgetary deficits and liquidity concerns. However, we currently do not
include this possibility in our base-case scenario.
Given Codere's growing business in Argentina and the weak economic environment
in Spain and Italy, we think that Codere's liquidity depends increasingly on
continued access to cash flows from Latin America as well as to its senior
credit facility. We understand that management doesn't intend to further
upstream significant amounts of cash from Argentina in the remainder of 2012
and not until at least second-quarter 2013. It has announced its intention to
use local cash sources to partly fund the upcoming license renewal fees.
Nonetheless, we are mindful of the potential impact of foreign exchange
movement, particularly in Argentina, which is only partly hedged in 2012 and
currently unhedged for 2013.
Recovery analysis
The issue rating on the EUR760 million senior notes and $300 million senior
notes issued by Codere Finance (Luxembourg) S.A. is 'B-', in line with the
long-term corporate credit rating on Codere. The recovery rating on these
notes is '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery for
noteholders in the event of a payment default. The notes are guaranteed on a
senior basis by Codere and on a senior subordinated basis by subsidiary
guarantors.
We have revised our simulated path to default and now forecast a hypothetical
default in 2013, versus 2014 in our previous analysis, mainly triggered by the
company's inability to refinance its EUR120 million credit facilities due in
June 2013 combined with a significant devaluation of the Argentine peso. Our
default scenario also assumes that the difficult political and economic
conditions in Argentina would accelerate margin contraction in Codere's
Argentine business.
Our recovery and issue ratings are supported by our valuation of Codere as a
going concern, underpinned by its leading market positions and strong barriers
to entry in the highly regulated gaming sector. On the other hand, the issue
and recovery ratings are limited by our view of the security package and
noteholder protection as weak. This is because the company could raise up to
EUR200 million of senior bank debt according to the euro notes' documentation
(compared with $400 million permitted in the dollar notes' documentation),
including the EUR120 million credit facility that would rank ahead of the notes.
The ratings also reflect the uncertainties related to Codere's operations in
Latin American jurisdictions, and the company's exposure to the Spanish
insolvency regime, which we view as unfavorable for creditors (see "Update:
Jurisdiction-Specific Adjustments To Recovery And Issue Ratings," published
June 20, 2008).
Our valuation on Codere is based on a combination of discounted cash flow and
market multiple approaches, and a blended enterprise value to EBITDA multiple
of 4.5x. The stressed EBITDA multiple reflects our anticipation of a lower
valuation of the group's Argentine operations at the point of default. We
assume an EBITDA decline to about EUR167 million and a stressed enterprise value
of about EUR750 million at our hypothetical point of default in 2013.
From the stressed enterprise value, we deduct priority liabilities of about
EUR107 million, comprising enforcement costs and finance leases. We also deduct
about EUR260 million of debt ranking ahead of the euro and U.S. dollar senior
notes, including the debt of Codere's various subsidiaries and the EUR120
million senior facility that we assume would be fully drawn by the point of
default.
The residual value is sufficient for average recovery in the 30%-50% range for
senior noteholders, comprising about EUR1,030 million in the year of default.
However, we see some volatility in the recovery prospects, given that Codere
could incur additional debt ranking ahead of the notes according to the
documentation. We also consider that a more severe depreciation of the
currencies in Argentina or Mexico could lead to materially lower recovery
prospects for the senior noteholders, given that this debt is denominated in
euros and U.S. dollars.
Outlook
The negative outlook mainly reflects our concerns regarding Codere's ability
to timely refinance its senior RCF, as we believe that any further significant
macroeconomic and political deterioration in Argentina over the next 12 months
could significantly and adversely impact Codere's earnings and liquidity
during the period. In particular, any potential devaluation of the Argentine
peso could result in a material tightening of the group's headroom under
financial covenants over the next few quarters, and limit cash that could be
repatriated from the country.
We could lower the rating on Codere if it is unable to satisfactorily
strengthen its liquidity position and refinance its senior credit facility by
mid-December, or if a quicker or more severe than anticipated currency
devaluation, higher restrictions on cash flow repatriation, and increased
foreign exchange controls in Argentina materializes over the next few
quarters. A material tightening of covenant headroom to under 15% could also
result in a downward rating action. Furthermore, we could lower the rating if
our adjusted ratio of Codere's EBITDA interest cover were to go below 2.0x. We
could also consider a downgrade if we were to anticipate a material risk of
nationalization of gaming businesses in Argentina.
A revision of the outlook to stable depends largely on Codere's ability to
improve its liquidity position, such as through the successful refinancing of
its senior credit facility and the maintenance of adequate covenant headroom
over the next 12 to 24 months.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Spanish Gaming Company Codere Proposed $250 Million Senior Notes
Assigned 'B' Issue Rating; '3' Recovery Rating, Jan. 26, 2012
-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18,
2012
-- Hybrid Capital Handbook: September 2008 Edition, Sept. 15, 2008
-- Update: Jurisdiction-Specific Adjustments To Recovery And Issue
Ratings, June 20, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008