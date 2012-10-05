Oct 05 -
Overview
-- On Sept. 21, 2012, France-based Groupama S.A. (BB/Negative/--)
announced that it has signed a definitive agreement with Ageas (UK) Ltd.
regarding the sale of Groupama Insurance Co. Ltd. (Groupama UK) for a
consideration of GBP116 million.
-- We are placing the 'BB' financial strength rating on Groupama UK on
CreditWatch with positive implications, reflecting our view that after the
acquisition, the ratings on Groupama UK will no longer be constrained by those
on its current parent, Groupama S.A.
-- We expect to resolve the CreditWatch soon after the acquisition
completes; this is expected to take place during the fourth quarter of 2012.
-- When we resolve the CreditWatch placement, we expect to rate Groupama
UK on a stand-alone basis in the 'BBB' category.
Rating Action
On Oct. 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed Groupama Insurance
Co. Ltd. (Groupama UK) on CreditWatch with positive implications.
Rationale
Groupama S.A., Groupama UK's parent, has agreed to sell the company's non-life
insurance business to Ageas (UK) Ltd. (Ageas UK). The CreditWatch placement
reflects our expectation that once the acquisition has officially completed
the ratings on Groupama UK will no longer be constrained by those on Groupama
S.A. (BB/Negative/--). Until completion, we understand that, based on
regulatory restrictions and contractual arrangements, Groupama S.A. has
limited ability to weaken the financial risk profile of Groupama UK, and
little incentive to do so.
The ratings on Groupama UK reflect our view of its good stand-alone credit
characteristics. These include its conservative investment portfolio, a good
and improving operating performance, and a good competitive position.
Partially offsetting these strengths are the long-term uncertainty surrounding
the insurer's underperformance in its commercial motor and property accounts
and Groupama UK's concentration in the very competitive U.K. motor insurance
market, from which it derived 51% of its premiums in 2011.
Additionally, there is some uncertainty regarding the continuity of Groupama
UK's broker relationships and commercial business given the recent financial
pressures at Groupama S.A. and following the sale of part of the group's U.K.
broking operations. Groupama UK and the U.K. broking arm operate as a distinct
and independent business unit within the Groupama group. The September 2012
agreement that Groupama S.A. signed with Ageas UK covers the sale of the
group's U.K. non-life insurance business but excludes the broking services.
CreditWatch
We expect to resolve our CreditWatch placement on approval of the acquisition
by the U.K.'s Financial Services Authority. If the acquisition goes through,
the rating on Groupama UK will be based on our assessment of its stand-alone
financial and business characteristics. We currently expect to raise the
ratings on Groupama UK to the 'BBB' category when the transaction completes.
This is expected to take place during the fourth quarter of 2012.
In the event that the acquisition does not go through, we will resolve the
CreditWatch placement and the ratings on Groupama UK will remain constrained
by those on Groupama S.A.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Groupama Insurance Co. Ltd.
Financial Strength Rating BB/Watch Pos/-- BB/Negative/--