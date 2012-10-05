Oct 05 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong Kong-based Hang Seng Bank Limited's (HSB)
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' and its Short-term IDR at 'F1'. The Outlook is
Stable. In addition, the agency has affirmed the Viability Rating at 'a+' and the Support Rating
at '1'. A full list of rating actions is provided below.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's view that HSB is well positioned to maintain
sound liquidity and strong profitability. Its stable margins benefit from the
bank's treasury activities and its expansion to mainland China. Lending follows
strict underwriting standards, and reserves and collateral are maintained at
high levels, notwithstanding that collateral coverage for loans used outside of
Hong Kong has more than halved since end-2008. The bank's capitalisation is
lower than that of peers, which Fitch considers a weakness relative both to the
current rating level and to its concentrated exposures to China and the domestic
property market. Fitch's Core Capital (FCC) ratio stood at 10.5% at end-June
2012.
The IDRs reflect the bank's individual financial strength. In addition, they are
underpinned by support from the bank's ultimate 62% owner, HSBC Holdings plc
(HSBC, 'AA'/Negative). Fitch maintains a two-notch differential between the IDRs
of HSBC and HSB to reflect HSB's retained autonomy which results in limited
integration and brand recognition. Hence, a downgrade in the VR may not by
itself impact the IDRs unless Fitch is of the opinion that the ability and
likelihood of HSBC and The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited
(HKSB, HSB's direct owner, 'AA'/Negative) to support HSB has declined.
HSB's VR could come under pressure if its capital is no longer commensurate with
the risks it takes, including if it were to loosen underwriting standards for
its China exposures. Fitch considers HSB's capital base vulnerable to declines
in property values as revaluation gains amounted to 19% of FCC at end-June 2012.
In addition there is the risk that risk-weighted assets (RWAs) may increase as
borrower quality weakens in an economic downturn.
HSB's mainland activities serve HSBC's overall China strategy as they add scale
and diversification. Fitch expects HSB's gross mainland China exposures, USD27bn
or 21% of its assets at end-June 2012, to grow moderately in 2013 in line with
overall economic growth. The exposures include minority stakes in Chinese banks,
lending to Hong Kong customers' expansion into China and vice versa, and onshore
subsidiary operations with 43 outlets.
HSB's association with HSBC is well established in Hong Kong and supported by a
jointly operated ATM network. It plays a key role in defending HKSB's dominant
domestic market position against fast growing Chinese banks through a sizeable
deposit base. Both HSB and HKSB accounted for 46.5% of system-wide deposits at
end-H112 (HSB alone: 9.8%). Its stronghold on the deposit base will continue to
be HSBC's competitive advantage and strategically important for the group's
future expansion in Asia-Pacific. HSBC defined Hong Kong, including HSB, as its
only other home market in outside the UK.
At end-H112, HSBC provided USD1.2bn subordinated debt to HSB; other related
party exposures are limited.
The rating actions of HSB are as follows:
- Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
- Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'a+'