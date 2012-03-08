Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 08 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Mitsui Sumitomo Aioi Life Insurance Co. Ltd. -- 08-Mar-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: Japan
Local currency A+/Stable/--
Primary SIC: Life insurance
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
22-Feb-2012 A+/-- --/--
26-Mar-2010 AA-/-- --/--
23-Apr-2007 AA/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on Mitsui Sumitomo Aioi Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (Mitsui Sumitomo Aioi Life; A+/Stable/--) reflect its position as a core life insurance subsidiary within MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc. (MS&AD Insurance Group; not rated). They also reflect the company's high-quality and highly liquid investment portfolio and very strong capital base, which is supported by the group. On the other hand, the ratings are partly offset by the relatively small size of its operations.
June 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday:
June 12 Deliveries of low-sulphur gasoil for June rose to 3,036 lots, or 303,600 tonnes, InterContinental Exchange data showed on Monday.