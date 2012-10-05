(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 05 - An EU expert group's proposal to introduce a
designated category of debt subject to "bail-in" would give bondholders more
certainty about their position when a bank fails, Fitch Ratings says. It should
also make other counterparties more comfortable with remaining exposed to
troubled banks.
Stating that "In the future, bail-in should be the rule, and bail-out the rare
exception", the Liikanen group called for clarity on the position of bail-in
instruments within a bank's liability structure. This would ensure investors
knew exactly which instruments could be written down or converted in to equity
under most plausible scenarios. In so doing, it would also echo some of the
principles embedded in the "Swiss finish". The extra certainty ought to make
bail-in instruments and non-bail-in liabilities easier to price.
This extra buffer, provided it is sufficiently large, would be positive for
senior creditors that are not subject to bail-in. They should therefore be more
willing to remain counterparties to a troubled bank.
A new form of bail-in debt would have some potential downsides. For example, the
further fragmentation of the debt hierarchy could create a thin market for some
debt. With Tier 2 debt already performing the role of gone-concern capital,
there is also an argument for simply making the Tier 2 capital slice larger.
A further challenge would be posed by banks with simple, deposit-funded business
models. They would either have to raise relatively expensive bail-in debt at a
negative carry or take more asset risk in order protect margins or find
investors willing to fund their "bail in" requirement with equity.
The proposals are part of a wider set of suggested reforms to the structure of
the European banking sector that also includes ring-fencing of investment
banking operations. They were made in an expert-committee report to the European
Commission, in a similar way to the UK reforms proposed by the Independent
Commission on Banking. It is still unclear which of the proposals might be taken
forward by the European Commission or whether they will undergo significant
changes.