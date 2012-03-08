March 08 - Fitch Ratings has assigned LS Finance (2017) Limited's proposed USD notes an
expected rating of 'BBB-(exp)'. The notes are to be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed
by Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (Lifestyle, 'BBB-'/Stable).
The notes share the same terms and conditions and will be fully fungible with
the USD350m notes due 2017 issued on 26 January 2012 ('BBB-'). The final rating
is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information
already received
Proceeds from the proposed issue will be used to fund capex on new department
store projects in mainland China.
The ratings reflect Lifestyle's leading position among Hong Kong department
stores, supported by strong brand names - "Sogo" and "JiuGuang", as well as its
strong and stable cash flow and
EBITDA generation, particularly from Sogo Causeway Bay. Their current
concessionaire model also enables Lifestyle to minimise inventory and bad debt
risk and to smooth margin volatility. Operationally, the model allows Lifestyle
to adjust its product mix in store to meet customers' changing tastes and
preferences.
The ratings also reflect concentration risk and reliance on Sogo Causeway Bay in
Hong Kong,
which generated over 70% of group's total sales from 2008-2010. Continued
expansion into China will also increase execution risks as well as its exposure
to the fragmented and competitive Chinese retail market. The ratings are further
constrained by Lifestyle's limited scale and geographical diversification.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that Lifestyle will continue to
demonstrate stable operations and cash flow from its main projects in China.
Negative rating action may result from accelerated expansion in China; from
significant adverse changes to its business model, such as a move away from the
concessionaire model; or from funds from operations (FFO) fixed-charge coverage
falling below 3x (FY10: 7.2x) and FFO net leverage rising above 2.5x (FY10:
0.9x) on a sustained basis.
Positive rating action may be considered if FFO fixed-charge coverage rises
above 5x and FFO net leverage declines below 1.5x on a sustained basis. However,
Fitch does not expect positive rating action over the next 12-18 months until
the group proves itself as a leading player in the regional market and completes
its planned expansion in China.
Senior unsecured debt may be notched down if senior secured debt/EBITDA rises
above 2x and /or unsecured assets/unsecured debt falls below 2x.