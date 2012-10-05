(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 05 - A peaceful transfer of power following Georgia's
parliamentary elections reflects positively on the country's institutions, Fitch
Ratings says, but may be partly offset by an increase in policy uncertainty.
The poll held 1 October was a test of Georgia's capacity to hold competitive
elections. President Mikheil Saakashvili's concession of defeat to Bidzina
Ivanishvili's Georgian Dream coalition, and his promise to work "in the frame of
the constitution" as president to help form a new government, suggest that
Georgia will witness its first peaceful change of government at an election
since 1991. The lack of violence so far suggests that that the process will be
smooth, even after a heated campaign. Saakashvili's United National Movement had
held power since the 2003 'Rose Revolution'.
We upgraded Georgia to 'BB-' in December last year due to a turnaround in its
public finances and strong economic growth. In July 2011, parliament approved
the Law on Economic Liberty, which will take effect at the end of 2013. It aims
to limit the consolidated deficit to 3% of GDP and government debt to 60% of
GDP, and limit consolidated budget spending to 30% of GDP. This should reduce
the risk of deviation from sound fiscal policies.
A departure from sound policies or democratic norms could potentially interrupt
the pipeline of multilateral concessional financing agreed following the
conflict with Russia in 2008. While Georgia has borrowed on international bond
markets, these flows, together with a precautionary Stand-By Arrangement with
the IMF, support public and external finances. Georgian Dream's unexpected
victory may still create tests for the country's democratic institutions.
Saakashvili is scheduled to remain in post until presidential elections in
October 2013 and any tensions in his working relationship with Ivanishvili could
increase policy uncertainty. Saakashvili said in a televised address 2 October
that Georgian Dream's views "were and still are fundamentally unacceptable to
me," but that UNM would respect the election result as the majority verdict of
the Georgian people in a democratic vote. Ivanishvili said Wednesday that he
would be able to work with Saakashvili.
Bidzina Ivanishvili is a relatively recent entrant to Georgian politics, and
Georgian Dream, an alliance of six relatively diverse parties, is also something
of an unknown quantity. Some of its component parties have been involved in
previous, short-lived coalitions that aimed at unseating UNM. If divisions
emerged within Georgian Dream this too could increase policy uncertainty.
Nevertheless, Georgian Dream's broad pre-election policy statements give no
reason to assume that sudden changes in economic, fiscal, or diplomatic policy
are likely. They have said they will continue to aim for EU and Nato membership
(while having a dialogue with Russia); that they favour a 'small government' and
market-led economic model; that monetary policy will be orientated towards
increasing international currency reserves; and that they will control increases
in external debt and keep the fiscal deficit to below 3% of GDP.
Thus, while detailed policy will evolve as the new cabinet is appointed, at
first glance there is no reason to assume that a Georgian Dream government would
reverse those structural reforms enacted in recent years that have helped secure
growth and successfully attracted FDI. However, there may be a greater emphasis
on spreading the benefits of economic growth to combat still-high unemployment
and poverty.