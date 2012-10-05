Oct 05 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- BSH Bosch und Siemens Hausgeraete GmbH -------- 05-Oct-2012
==============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: Germany
Primary SIC: Household
appliances, nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
16-Aug-2010 A/A-1 A/A-1
25-May-2004 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on Germany-based household appliances manufacturer BSH Bosch und Siemens
Hausgeraete GmbH (BSH) are underpinned by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the
group's "strong" business risk profile and its "modest" financial risk profile.
Our assessment of business risk reflects BSH's large industrial size, which enables
economies of scale; its leading position in the European and Chinese domestic appliance markets;
and its strong brand portfolio, with a mid- to high-end price position. We also view positively
the group's track record of generating high and stable operating margins, and its ability to
withstand volatility in raw material costs. We believe that BSH's ability to manage pricing and
product mix rests on its strong product development capabilities.