March 08 - Standard & Poor's Rating Services said today that it had placed its 'BBB-'
long-term issue rating on Autoliv Inc.'s 8% senior notes due April 30, 2014 on
CreditWatch with positive implications.
At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB+' long-term and 'A-2' short-term issuer
ratings on the company and the 'K-1' Nordic national scale rating. These
ratings are not on CreditWatch.
We understand that the senior notes are to be remarketed beginning March 12,
2012 consistent with their original terms as part of equity units issued in
2009. The interest rate on the remarketed notes may be reset, but the final
maturity will not change. We expect to raise the rating on the senior notes by
two notches to 'BBB+' once associated forward purchase contracts for Autoliv
Inc. common stock are settled, which we understand will take place on April
30, 2012. At that time, our hybrid capital criteria will no longer apply to
the notes and they will rank pari passu with, and be viewed analytically as,
senior unsecured debt issued at the Autoliv group's ultimate holding company.
Although the issue does not benefit from upstream guarantees from the group's
main operating units, we do not expect to notch down the rating on the issue
due to structural subordination under our criteria. The level of debt at
subsidiaries is currently below 20% of total assets, the level at which we
consider notching under our criteria. In addition to the current level of
structurally senior obligations in the group, its net cash position as of Dec.
31, 2011 and moderate financial policies, in our view, mitigate the risk of
structural subordination of the notes.
The ratings on Autoliv Inc., the parent company of the Sweden-based Autoliv
group, reflect our view of the company's leading market position in auto
safety products, principally seat belts and air bags. The Autoliv group
supplies leading global automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and
has a stronger and more diverse customer and geographic mix than is typical in
the auto safety products industry. These strengths are offset by the close
correlation of safety-system demand to cyclical new auto sales and recurring
pricing pressure from OEMs. Accordingly, we assess Autoliv Inc.'s business
risk profile as "satisfactory." We classify the company's financial risk
profile as "intermediate" in view of its cyclical profitability but generally
positive free operating cash flow. Despite particularly strong credit metrics
and liquidity as of Dec. 31, 2011, we view the company's financial policies as
only "moderate" as we expect higher future borrowings.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch Action
To From
Autoliv Inc.
Junior Subordinated BBB-/Watch Pos BBB-
Ratings Affirmed
Autoliv Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/A-2
Nordic National Scale Rating --/--/K-1
Senior Unsecured BBB+
Autoliv ASP Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/A-2
Senior Unsecured* BBB+
Commercial Paper* A-2
Autoliv AB
Senior Unsecured* BBB+
Commercial Paper* K-1
Commercial Paper* A-2
*Guaranteed by Autoliv Inc.