(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 08 -

Overview

-- Asia Capital Reinsurance's potential improvement in business profile is supported by its plan to reduce risk and its tightening of reinsurance terms and conditions.

-- We are affirming our 'A-' local currency long-term financial strength and issuer credit ratings on ACR based on its retrocession change and recapitalization plan.

-- The negative outlook reflects our view that there is still a possibility of further losses, thereby hurting ACR's credit profile.

Rating Action

On March 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A-' local currency long-term financial strength and issuer credit ratings on Singapore-based Asia Capital Reinsurance Group Pte. Ltd. (ACR). The outlook is negative. At the same time, we have removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications.

Rationale

The rating affirmation reflects our base-case view that a new quota share retrocession program and commitment from existing shareholders support ACR's current credit profile. Shareholders have subscribed to a contingent share issue amounting to US$156 million. ACR is in the final stages of discussion with a strategic investor. The company was hit hard by flood losses in Thailand and is expected to report a bottom-line loss in fiscal year 2011.

We expect ACR's material exposure to the floods to have affected its underwriting result in fiscal 2011 and lowered its capitalization by about 10%. The purchase of the new quota share retrocession is considered as a supportive capital relief arrangement for the company. In addition, we view its current shareholders' commitment through the contingent share issue subscription as a supporting factor on its capitalization. We considered the profile and background of the major shareholders and gave credit to the contingent share issue as we believe they will not backtrack on their commitment. We expect the ultimate losses on the Thailand floods to take a few months, or even over a year, to be settled. However, we also expect the ultimate losses are not going to be significantly different from the current amount.

We expect ACR's reinsurance business profile to have lower risks through tighter underwriting control, especially on catastrophe limit control, and a change in business mix. Hence, the company's capitalization is still commensurate with the current rating level. However, we view its underwritten business portfolio as still exhibiting concentration risks in terms of geography and certain high-risk business classes.

We view the company's financial profile as commensurate with the current rating level, reflecting its current supportive capitalization, favorable investment profile, and liquidity offsetting its unseasoned business profile. As capital-raising will be conducted at the ACR Capital Holdings' level, we also reviewed the company's consolidated financial profile and consider this as supportive of the ratings. However, we do not expect any material capital drain from other associated companies of the wider group over the next one to two years.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our view on the potential adverse development in the company's flood losses in Thailand and the additional potential losses through its concentrated book of business. These are offset by expected improvement to its business profile through the quota share arrangement and its risk reduction plans.

Deterioration in net loss estimates of more than 10% from current level is likely to trigger a downgrade review. However, we expect the ultimate loss amounts to take up to a year to be fully reflected. The loss amount could also be lower than the current estimate.

We may also change our opinion of the company's credit profile if the expected capital injection from existing shareholders or strategic investors does not materialize or if the company pursues an aggressive business growth strategy that materially weakens its risk-adjusted capitalization.

We may lower the ratings on the company if the company's capitalization declines further by 5%-10% due to deterioration of the Thai flood losses and its unseasoned business. Similarly, we may lower the ratings if the recapitalization plan fails.

We may revise the outlook to stable if we are confident that there is no further deterioration in losses and the company strengthens its capital base as planned.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Refined Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Insurer Capital Adequacy Using The Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model, June 7, 2010

-- Insurance Criteria: Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009

-- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Asia Capital Reinsurance Group Pte Ltd.

Counterparty Credit Rating

Local Currency A-/Negative/-- A-/Watch Neg/--

Financial Strength Rating

Local Currency A-/Negative/-- A-/Watch Neg/--