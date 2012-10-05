(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Summary analysis -- N.V. Nederlandse Gasunie ---------------------- 05-Oct-2012
CREDIT RATING: AA-/Negative/A-1+ Country: Netherlands
Primary SIC: Transportation
services, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
26-Jun-2008 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+
01-Jul-2005 AA+/A-1+ AA+/A-1+
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR7.5 bil med-term note Prog 09/15/1992: sr
unsecd AA- 26-Jun-2008
EUR700 mil 4.25% med-term nts due 06/20/2016 AA- 26-Jun-2008
EUR300 mil 4.50% med-term nts due 06/20/2021 AA- 26-Jun-2008
EUR1.4 bil 6.00% med-term nts due 10/30/2013 AA- 27-Oct-2008
EUR750 mil 5.125% med-term nts due 03/31/2017 AA- 26-Mar-2009
EUR500 mil 3.625% med-term nts due 10/13/2021 AA- 12-Oct-2011
EUR500 mil 2.625% med-term nts due 07/13/2022 AA- 09-Jul-2012
EUR7.5 bil med-term note Prog 09/15/1992: S-T
debt A-1+ 01-Jul-2005
Rationale
The ratings on Netherlands-based gas transport and infrastructure group N.V.
Nederlandse Gasunie (Gasunie) is based on the group's stand-alone credit
profile (SACP), which Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assesses at 'a-', and
a three-notch uplift in accordance with our criteria for government-related
entities (GREs). The three-notch uplift reflects our opinion that there is a
"high" likelihood that the State of The Netherlands (AAA/Negative/A-1+) would
provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Gasunie in the event of
financial distress.