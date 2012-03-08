Low-sulphur gasoil deliveries for June rise at expiry - ICE
June 12 Deliveries of low-sulphur gasoil for June rose to 3,036 lots, or 303,600 tonnes, InterContinental Exchange data showed on Monday.
Overview
-- HSBC Holdings plans to sell the general insurance portfolio of HSBC Insurance to AXA Group.
-- The proposed deal could weaken HSBC Insurance's credit profile.
-- We are placing our 'A+' local currency long-term counterparty credit rating and insurer financial strength rating on the company on CreditWatch with negative implications.
Rating Action
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'A+' local currency long-term counterparty credit rating and insurer financial strength rating on HSBC Insurance (Asia) Ltd. on CreditWatch with negative implications. We also placed the 'cnAAA' long-term Greater China scale credit rating on the company on CreditWatch with negative implications.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement reflects our view that HSBC Insurance's credit profile could weaken after a proposal by HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC; A+/Stable/A-1) to sell the subsidiary's general insurance portfolio to AXA Group (core operating entities rated AA-/Negative/--). In our view, the sale of the general insurance portfolio will lower HSBC Insurance (Asia)'s business profile. We assess HSBC Insurance to be no longer strategically important to the parent group because a majority of the insurance business portfolio would be sold if the deal goes through.
CreditWatch
We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement after we get more details of the sale and the plans of the HSBC group. We could lower the rating by one notch or more, depending on the group's and company's business plan on the remaining portfolio.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
-- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009
-- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009
Ratings List
CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
HSBC Insurance (Asia) Ltd.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency A+/Watch Neg/-- A+/Stable/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency A+/Watch Neg/-- A+/Stable/--
Hang Seng General Insurance (Hong Kong) Co. Ltd.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency cnAAA/Watch Neg/-- cnAAA/--/--
* Land and Buildings initiates process to call for special meeting of shareholders at Taubman Centers