(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 08 -

Overview

-- Thailand's largest domestic reinsurer, Thai Re, has announced a plan that we believe will restore its capitalization to a level commensurate with the rating.

-- The company has significant risk exposure to the recent flooding in Thailand; it has reported THB8.8 billion in estimated net losses so far.

-- We are affirming the 'BBB+ ' local currency counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on Thai Re and the 'axA+' ASEAN regional scale rating.

-- The negative outlook on Thai Re reflects our uncertainty over the final flood-related losses and the effect of weakened capitalization on the company's business profile.

Rating Action

Standard & Poor's Rating Services affirmed its 'BBB+' long-term local currency counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on Thai Reinsurance Public Co. Ltd. (Thai Re). At the same time, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they had been placed with negative implications on Nov. 10, 2011. The rating outlook is negative. We also affirmed the 'axA+' ASEAN regional scale on the company.

Rationale

We affirmed the ratings to reflect our view that Thai Re can restore its capitalization to a level that will keep the company above our downgrade threshold. We nevertheless note that the company's capitalization is likely to be lower than before the recent floods in Thailand, based on our risk-adjusted assessment. We believe the heavy financial impact of the floods has weakened Thai Re's competitive position, but it is still favorable. In our view, the company's business profile will improve over time. Any damage to it business profile due to the weakened confidence of insurers may take longer to measure. Thai Re remains a key reinsurer in the Thai market, and is owned by local insurance companies.

Standard & Poor's expects Thai Re to complete a capital-raising exercise in the next few weeks. The company has significant exposure to the recent floods. It reported estimates of gross and net losses of Thai baht (THB) 12 billion and THB 8.8 billion, respectively, for 2012. Shareholders' funds dropped to THB742.4 million as of the end of 2011 from THB2,679.4 million a year earlier. The company has already raised capital of about THB6.9 billion through an investment from the Fairfax group and a right issues from its existing shareholders, restoring its capital base to pre-flood levels in absolute terms (i.e., excluding our risk-adjustments).

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our uncertainty about Thai Re's net losses resulting from the Thai floods. We do not expect a clearer picture of the final losses to emerge until later this year. The outlook also factors in the negative impact of the losses on the company's business profile. However, further net losses could continue to undermine the business profile as they become known. The profile could improve over time if the market resumes full confidence in the company.

We may lower the rating on Thai Re if its business position deteriorates and the losses in 2012 were greater than we expected, thereby further diminishing its capital position. We could revise the outlook to stable if Thai Re's capital position at the end of 2012 is stronger than we anticipated, restoring its competitive position to pre-flood levels.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Thai Reinsurance Public Co. Ltd. Rating Lowered To 'BBB+' On Weakened Financial Profile; Kept On CreditWatch Negative, Dec. 7, 2011

-- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009

-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

To From

Thai Reinsurance Public Co. Ltd.

Counterparty Credit Rating

Financial Strength Rating

Local Currency BBB+/Negative/-- BBB+/Watch Neg/--

axA+/-- axA+/Watch Neg/--