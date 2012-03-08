March 08 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its rating on the class B
certificates from Green Tree Recreational, Equipment, & Consumer Trust 1996-C to 'D (sf)' from
'CCC- (sf)'.
We lowered the rating because the class B certificates experienced an interest
payment shortfall as of the February 2012 distribution date due to
insufficient collections. This class' losses have significantly exceeded our
expectations, the certificates have performed worse than our initial 'A-'
stress scenario, and available credit support has been depleted. In addition
to the interest payment shortfall in the current month, a certificate
principal balance of $51,844 remains unpaid. We do not expect the class to
repay this unpaid loss by its final maturity in October 2017 given that the
remaining asset balance has been reduced to zero.
Green Tree Recreational, Equipment, & Consumer Trust 1996-C is backed by
retail installment sales contracts and promissory notes for the purchase of a
variety of consumer products and equipment originated by Green Tree Finance
Corp.
Standard & Poor's will continue to monitor the ratings associated with this
transaction.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this
credit rating report is available at
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Standard & Poor's Ratings Definitions, published Feb. 24, 2012.
-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.
-- Principles of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 2011.