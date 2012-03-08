Liquidity
Liquidity is "strong" (as our criteria define the term), with cash sources
that should more than cover cash needs over the next two years. As of Dec. 31,
2011, Koppers had about $276 million available under its $300 million credit
facility due 2015. The company is subject to total leverage and minimum
interest coverage financial covenants. We expect the company to maintain
compliance with moderate cushion under both covenants throughout the next year.
Changes in volumes and raw material prices could moderately affect working
capital. However, we believe the company will continue to manage these swings
effectively at historical levels. Assuming steady input prices and capital
spending of $30 million to $35 million annually, we expect Koppers will be
able to generate moderate free operating cash flow. Based on our scenario
forecasts, we expect free operating cash flow to be positive in the next few
years and available for debt reduction or investments in growth. Our forecast
does not assume the company will make any meaningful shareholder rewards in
the near term, although this could change if the Koppers is unable to identify
attractive growth opportunities. The company also has modest environmental
liabilities and moderate pension obligations, which should be manageable with
its current liquidity sources.
Relevant aspects of our assessment of the company's liquidity profile include:
-- Sources of liquidity over the next 12 months will exceed uses by 1.5x
or more;
-- Net sources would be positive even with a 30% drop in EBITDA;
-- Covenant compliance would also survive a 30% drop in EBITDA;
-- Debt maturities are benign, with the earliest meaningful maturity in
2015; and
-- The company would likely absorb low-probability shocks, given its
positive cash flow and available liquidity.
Recovery analysis
Our issue-level rating on the company's $300 million senior notes is 'B+',
with a recovery rating of '5', indicating our expectation of a modest (10% to
30%) recovery in the event of a payment default. (For the complete recovery
analysis, see our recovery report on Koppers, published Aug. 15, 2011, on
RatingsDirect.)
Outlook
The positive outlook reflects our expectation that current demand trends and
profitability are sustainable and should continue to support improving
operating results within Koppers' carbon materials and railroad segments in
2012. We expect that the company will preserve its significant financial risk
profile and strong liquidity while pursuing growth objectives. Despite the
current economic uncertainty, we expect that the company's global diversity,
sustainable global aluminum demand, and relatively stable railroad business
will more than offset difficulties related to the macro environment.
Based on our scenario forecasts, we could raise the ratings modestly if EBITDA
margins increase 100 basis points or more from 2011 levels. At that level, we
would expect FFO to total adjusted debt to consistently remain in the 25% to
30% range. To consider a higher rating, we would also need to gain additional
comfort with respect to financial policies and whether the company would
pursue growth without straining its financial profile.
In our downside scenario, we could lower the ratings if key end markets weaken
unexpectedly and EBITDA margins decrease by 300 basis points or more from 2011
levels. If this were to happen, we would expect FFO to total adjusted debt
would fall to less than 20%. We could also lower the ratings if the company
undertook a large debt-funded acquisition or unexpectedly shifted to
more-aggressive financial policies.
