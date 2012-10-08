(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 08 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Korea-based Doosan Infracore Co., Ltd.'s
(DI) USD500m capital securities a final rating of 'A-'.
The final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to information
already received, and is in line with the expected rating assigned on 14
September 2012.
The rating reflects the credit enhancement provided to investors by Korea
Development Bank ('AA-'/Stable), Woori Bank ('A-'/Stable) and Hana Bank
.Investors in the securities are granted the right to put the securities to Core
Partners Limited, a special purpose company unrelated to DI. The abovementioned
banks provide a five-year irrevocable and unconditional commitment via a credit
agreement to lend Core Partners an amount sufficient to meet its put
obligations. This amount includes the then outstanding principal and any
accumulated distribution payments.
Investors can exercise the put if DI fails to redeem the securities at the end
of the fifth year, when the distribution rate steps up by 500 basis points.
Investors also have the right to put the securities prior to that in a number of
other instances, including the bankruptcy of DI.
In rating the securities, Fitch has taken the view that investors will exercise
the put option at the end of the fifth year if DI chooses not to redeem the
securities. As a result, the rating reflects the banks' commitment to fund Core
Partners to meet its put obligations to the investors. However, the rating is
capped at the lowest of Fitch's assessments of the banks due to the several but
not joint obligations of the banks under the credit agreement. Any change in the
lowest of Fitch's assessments of the banks will result in an equivalent change
to the instrument rating.
DI's standalone credit strength is not a consideration in the instrument rating
as the credit agreement remains in force even if DI is declared bankrupt. Fitch
notes, however, that DI may elect to defer distribution payments during the
credit agreement period without triggering the put option. Investors will
receive any deferred distributions only upon the exercise of the put option.