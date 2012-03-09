(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 09 -

OVERVIEW

-- Quintet Trust is an ABS transaction backed by a pool of consumer loan receivables.

-- The ratings reflect our view of the credit quality of the underlying assets, the transaction's structure, pool characteristics, credit support, legal risks, and other factors.

-- We have assigned our 'AA- (sf)' rating to the class A loan, our 'A- (sf)' rating to the class B loan, and our 'BBB (sf)' rating to the class C loan issued under the transaction.

Nippon Standard & Poor's K.K. (NSP) today said that it has assigned its 'AA- (sf)' rating to the class A loan, its 'A- (sf)' rating to the class B loan, and its 'BBB (sf)' rating to the class C loan issued under the Quintet Trust ABL asset-backed securities (ABS)transaction due April 2016 (see list below). The transaction is secured by a pool of consumer loan receivables.

In March 2010, the originator entrusted the pool of consumer loan receivables with the trustee and sold the senior beneficial interests it had received to investors. Today, the originator repurchased the existing senior beneficial interests from the investors.

The originator also entrusted additional consumer loan receivables and cash with the trustee today. As a result, the amount of the seller's beneficial interests increased and the amounts of the class A to C senior beneficial interests, subordinate beneficial interests, and seller's beneficial interests changed. The originator will use the funds it borrowed through the trust ABL based on the asset-backed loan (ABL) agreement to redeem the senior beneficial interests. The Quintet Trust ABL class A to C loans issued under this transaction are rated by Nippon Standard & Poor's.

The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the full and timely payment of interest and the ultimate repayment of principal by the transaction's legal final maturity date in April 2016.