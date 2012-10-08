Oct 08 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Atrium European Real
Estate Limited's (Atrium) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior
unsecured rating to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable. The
agency has also upgraded the Short-term IDR to 'F3' from 'B'.
The upgrade reflects Atrium's strong operating performance driven by the growth
economies of Central Eastern Europe and a more mature rental income stream
benefiting from improved average lease tenure of 5.5 years and operational
efficiencies. Material litigation claims are now largely resolved and following
the debt buyback during 2012, the average debt maturity profile at 4.9 years is
closely aligned to its lease maturity profile.
Fitch believes Atrium's EBIT NIC should remain comfortable at around 6.0x with
an LTV remaining within managements range of 30%-35% over the medium term, even
when assuming modest acquisitions. These key financial metrics on a
forward-looking trajectory look above average for the investment grade EMEA REIT
universe. However, Atrium is only funded on a secured debt basis, which to some
extent limits operational flexibility. However, around 40% of Atrium's
investment property portfolio is unencumbered and current liquidity is
reasonable for the rating. Overall, the stronger than average balance sheet and
interest serviceability offset the lack of unsecured funding.
The tenant profile continues to benefit from solid diversification with a focus
on food anchor tenants, typically large European-based retail chains that pay
rents in euros, mitigating currency risk. Geographical diversification is broad,
with the main focus on Poland (47% of investment properties), Czech Republic
(21%) and Russia (16%). Divestments in countries where Atrium lacks a solid
market presence would be viewed favourably. Conversely a material refocusing of
the portfolio towards Russia could be viewed as increasing operational risk.
Fitch expects future rental income to demonstrate resilient characteristics
driven by indexation and modest rent increases upon renewals. Recent rental
income performance is solid, with H112 gross rental income increasing 5.6% on a
like-for-like basis. Growth relates to indexation stemming from the relatively
higher inflation outlook in Central Eastern European countries. Solid demand and
supply dynamics are evident from Atrium's high renewal rates, with Fitch
expecting the occupancy rate to remain above 95%. Atrium's geographical markets
are benefiting from structural growth with strong retail spending allowing for
higher retail space density. Until FY14, only 28% of the total rent roll is
scheduled for renewal, providing high visibility over future cash flows.
Fitch views Atrium's liquidity position as reasonable for the rating, with
unrestricted cash of EUR207m at H112. This is sufficient to cover debt
maturities (EUR86m) and committed development costs (EUR74m) until FY14.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION IN THE FUTURE?
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Improved quality of property portfolio focusing on prime and good secondary
properties
- Rationalisation of assets in markets with limited geographic critical mass
- Liquidity score above 1.5x on a two-year cycle on a sustainable basis driven
by evidence of diversification of funding sources
Negative: Rating issues that may both individually or collectively, lead to a negative
rating action include:
- LTV (adjusted net debt/investment properties) above 35% on a sustained basis
- EBIT net interest cover below 2.5x on a sustained basis
- Liquidity score below 1.25x on a two-year cycle on a sustainable basis
- Unencumbered investment property assets of below EUR750m on a sustained basis
- Assuming unsecured debt issuance; an unencumbered asset cover below 3.0x