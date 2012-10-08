(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 08 -

Summary analysis -- African Development Bank ---------------------- 08-Oct-2012

CREDIT RATING: AAA/Stable/A-1+ Country: Supranational

Primary SIC: Sovereign owned

banks

Mult. CUSIP6: 008281

Mult. CUSIP6: 00828E

Mult. CUSIP6: 00828J

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

24-Jul-2003 AAA/A-1+ --/--

05-Oct-1998 AA+/A-1+ --/--

Rationale

The ratings on African Development Bank (AFDB) are based on its strong liquidity and capital position, prudent financial management and policies, and strong support from its members, which include 'AAA' rated sovereigns, and which, following the capital increase decided in 2010, contribute Special Drawing Rights (SDR, international foreign exchange reserve assets, allocated by the International Monetary Fund) 34 billion in callable capital. These factors offset the bank's relatively risky loan portfolio and high level of nonperforming loans (NPLs), as well as the inability of the governments of most African countries to borrow from the bank.

AFDB, a regional multilateral development finance institution (MDFI), was established in 1964 by 29 African countries. Nonregional members were admitted from 1982, and AFDB's membership now includes 53 African and 24 nonregional countries. AFDB is the keystone of the African Development Bank Group (AFDB Group), which includes soft-loan windows African Development Fund (AFDF) and Nigeria Trust Fund (NTF). AFDF and NTF make grants and loans at concessional rates; their loans and grants help to maintain support for AFDB in countries not currently eligible to borrow from the bank. However, while AFDB has an equity investment in AFDF, it is not responsible for the financial obligations of either of these funds, both of which are unrated.