Oct 08 - Fitch Ratings has today launched 'The Weekly Wire', which is a compendium of the credit commentary published on Fitch Wire through the week. The newsletter contains Fitch's opinion on the most important events affecting the global credit markets and complements Fitch Wire's free e-mail commentary.

The newsletter will be published every Monday morning. For the first edition please go to www.fitchratings.com. To subscribe to Fitch Wire's daily e-mail please write to louise.warner@fitchratings.com

