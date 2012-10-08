(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 08 - Fitch Ratings says in a new report that it expects
Indian banks to face sustained asset quality weakness over the next few quarters
although most have a reasonable buffer to withstand increased stress. Fitch
expects the banking system's gross non-performing loans (NPL) ratio to reach
4.2% in the financial year to March 2013, up from a previously estimated 3.75%.
Asset quality is likely to remain under pressure at least for the next three to
four quarters, particularly from the infrastructure sector in which banks'
exposures are concentrated. Fitch believes that bulk of the stress in
infrastructure is residing in restructured assets and will not be visible in the
reported NPL numbers where pressures are largely cyclical. Restructured assets
in FY12 were significantly higher than during the last restructuring exercise in
FY09. Fitch believes that stressed assets (including restructured assets) for
the system will likely exceed the agency's 10% estimate for FY13.
Infrastructure remains a key industry for the Indian government, whose support
to a large extent mitigates the viability risk for many such projects and may
limit eventual credit losses. This is evident in the government's recently
announced reforms for struggling state power utilities (around 3% of total
system loans). The long-term solution, however, lies in restoring the financial
viability of state utilities which carries high execution risk given the
political sensitivity around tariff hikes.
Fitch's stress test on Indian banks suggests reasonable resilience in the Indian
banking system to absorb a higher level of stress. Core equity for most banks is
unimpaired as both profits and general reserves remain adequate. Most large
government and private banks have passed the stress test. Few banks with high
asset concentration and weak equity are more vulnerable, in particular
medium-sized banks. This leaves their Viability Ratings vulnerable to downgrade
if exposure to stressed assets continues to rise without a corresponding
increase in equity buffer.
Funding is a traditional strength and supports the stand-alone credit profiles
of banks, with deposits accounting for bulk of the total funding. Reliance on
short-term funding has been increasing, and is most evident at smaller
government banks with concentrated regional franchises. Government ownership and
excess repo-able securities to a large extent mitigate refinancing risk.
Moreover, the government's recent directive to government banks to gradually
reduce this dependence will be credit-positive.
Capitalisation at government banks is supported by the government's own
commitment towards a minimum Tier 1 ratio of 8%. The government has budgeted
around INR160bn for bank recapitalisation in FY13 and has worked on a 10-year
recapitalisation plan for government banks. Meeting the large capital
requirements under Basel III, if not planned well, could also see numerous banks
competing to raise funds on the capital market at the same time given that the
requirement is mostly back-ended in FY16-FY18. However, banks with stronger
credit profiles should be able to attract capital easily relative to the weaker
ones.
The special report titled "2013 Outlook: Indian Banks, NPLs to Rise: Stress Test
Highlights Largely Intact Core Equity " is available on www.fitchratings.com or
by clicking on the link below.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2013 Outlook: Indian Banks
here