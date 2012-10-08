(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We think that tougher economic conditions in the remainder of 2012 and
in 2013 could lead to further tightening of already tight covenant headroom
and potential pressure on liquidity for Sweden-based leisure-product maker
Dometic Group.
-- We are lowering our rating on Dometic to 'B-' from 'B' and the issue
rating on Dometic's EUR202 million PIK note to 'CCC' from 'CCC+'.
-- The negative outlook reflects our concerns that Dometic will face
further tightening of covenant headroom and pressure on liquidity in the
continued weakening European economy.
Rating Action
On Oct. 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term
corporate credit rating on Sweden-based Dometic Group AB and its wholly owned
subsidiary Dometic Holding AB to 'B-' from 'B'. The outlook is negative. At
the same time, we lowered the issue rating on Dometic's EUR202 million
payment-in-kind (PIK) notes to 'CCC' from 'CCC+'. The recovery rating on these
notes is '6', reflecting our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in an
event of payment default.
Rationale
The downgrade reflects the current tight covenant headroom under Dometic's
senior term loan facilities, which we expect to tighten even further in the
remainder of 2012. We expect a weakening European economy to put further
pressure on Dometic's liquidity in 2012-2013, which may in turn lead to a
breach of bank loan covenants. We believe that Dometic's covenant headroom
could be at the lower end of our definition of "tight" (5%-15%) by year-end
2012. We also note that Dometic's senior management has changed several times
over a short period, which is also a concern, given the tight financial
headroom.
Although Dometic's underlying margins have historically proven fairly
resilient against swings in demand and have consequently been the main
supportive rating factor, the group's very high debt burden makes it sensitive
to small changes in profits and cash flow. As Dometic has a total of about
Swedish krona (SEK) 1 billion (Approximately EUR115 million) yearly of interest
payments and amortizations, and about SEK200 million of capital expenditures,
even a smaller decline in the current rolling 12 months' EBITDA of SEK1.3
billion could lead to tighter liquidity.