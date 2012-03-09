(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 09 - Fitch Ratings says that the anchor rating for Lower Tier 2 bonds under Basel ll (legacy LT2) issued by overseas special purpose corporations (SPCs) or subsidiaries of Japanese mega banking groups - namely Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. - remains their support-driven Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (LT IDR, 'A'/Stable) for now. Further details can be found in Fitch's newly published report entitled "Treatment of Japanese Mega Banks' Legacy Lower Tier 2 Bonds".

This treatment is unlike the case for many G20 peers; Fitch has downgraded the ratings of many legacy LT2 issued by banks around the world, following the revision of criteria for regulatory capital and similar securities in December 2011. Under most circumstances, the anchor rating for banks' legacy LT2 has been changed to the Viability Rating (VR) to reflect the increasingly limited potential for government support for such instruments.

Many G20 authorities are now discussing a new framework, which could potentially lead to burden-sharing of existing creditors at all ranks. Fitch believes that Japan's existing resolution framework, as stipulated in the Deposit Insurance Law (DIL), is still effective and the Japanese authorities are unlikely to hastily align their approach with the other G20 countries. The DIL will ultimately prevent the loss-absorption features of legacy LT2 bonds of systemically important Japanese banks from kicking in, given that loss-absorption of legacy LT2 can only arise at the time of legal bankruptcy.

However, despite the unlikelihood of legislative change any time soon, any signs of a shift in the stance of the authorities - indicating an increased probability of default for legacy LT2 vis-a-vis senior debt - should lead to an immediate revision of Fitch's notching policy for Japan's mega banks. An example would be the Japanese authorities committing to depart from the notion of "too-big-too-fail", thus increasing the prospect of a failed bank being split into "good" and "bad" banks, resulting in the legal bankruptcy of a bad bank.

The full report "Treatment of Japanese Mega Banks' Legacy Lower Tier 2 Bonds" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Treatment of Japanese Mega Banksâ€™ Legacy Lower Tier 2 Bonds

here