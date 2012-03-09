(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 09 -

Overview

-- France-based container ship operator CMA CGM S.A. reported significantly lower operating profits in 2011 than we had anticipated, owing to depressed freight rates and elevated operating costs.

-- We believe CMA CGM's liquidity position will be increasingly constrained in the coming quarters if it cannot bolster its liquidity sources through asset disposals or amendments to its debt maturity profile.

-- We are revising our liquidity assessment on CMA CGM to "weak" and lowering the rating to 'B-'.

-- We are also placing the ratings on CreditWatch Negative, reflecting the possibility of another downgrade within the next three months if CMA CGM cannot improve its weakening liquidity and avert the likely covenant breaches.

Rating Action

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on France-based container ship operator CMA CGM S.A. to 'B-' from 'B+'. We also lowered our issue ratings on CMA CGM's debt to 'CCC' from 'B-'.

We placed all issuer and issue ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications. The recovery rating on the debt remains '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default.