BRIEF-Abdulmohsen Al Hokair signs lease contract with Jabal Omar Development
June 11 Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Group for Tourism and Development
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 09 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- CMA CGM S.A. ------------------------------------------- 09-Mar-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B-/Watch Neg/-- Country: France
Primary SIC: Deep sea foreign
trans. of
freight
Mult. CUSIP6: 189909
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
09-Mar-2012 B-/-- B-/--
11-Apr-2011 B+/-- B+/--
30-Jun-2009 NR/-- NR/--
25-Nov-2008 BB+/-- BB+/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR325 mil, US$475 mil equivalent nts due
04/15/2019 CCC/WatchN 09-Mar-2012
June 11 Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Group for Tourism and Development
SAN JUAN, June 11 Puerto Ricans head to the polls on Sunday to decide whether they want their struggling U.S. territory to become the 51st U.S. state, although a vote in favor would likely face an uphill battle in Congress and with President Donald Trump.