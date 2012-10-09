Rationale

We revised the outlook on MISC because we expect the company to use the proceeds from a proposed asset sale to reduce leverage. We believe the US$1.73 billion cash inflows from the planned asset sale will significantly improve MISC's financial strength, reduce refinancing risks, and ease pressure on its liquidity. The company plans to use US$1.25 billion of the sale proceeds to repay debt and US$481 million to meet capital expenditure needs. We believe execution risk in the transaction is minimal due to the related-party nature of the deal.

MISC hived off its yet-to-be operational semi-floating production system (SFPS) to Gumusut-Kakap Semi-Floating Production System (L) Ltd. (GKL), a wholly owned subsidiary. It proposes to sell its 50% equity stake in GKL to E&P Venture Solutions Co. Sdn. Bhd., an indirect subsidiary of MISC's 62.7% owner Petroliam Nasional Bhd. (PETRONAS; foreign currency A-/Stable/--; local currency A/Stable/--; axAAA/--). The MISC board has approved the proposed stake sale.

We forecast MISC's ratio of net operating lease adjusted (OLA) debt to EBITDA to be below 4.5x in 2013, against our earlier estimate of 6x. We estimate the company's ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt at about 18% against our earlier estimate of 12%, for the same period. This is based on the assumption that MISC will receive necessary approvals to complete the proposed transaction before the end of this year and will utilize the proceeds as planned.

MISC expects the SFPS to be delivered to the charterer by mid-2013. It estimates that GKL's cash flows will be sufficient to repay GKL's debt.

We forecast MISC's adjusted EBITDA margin at about 28%-29% in 2013, improving significantly from 11% in 2011. This is largely due to discontinuation of the loss-making liner business rather than a material improvement in other business segments.

The rating on MISC reflects the business and financial support the company receives from PETRONAS. MISC's importance to its parent is growing, in our view. We believe the proposed asset sale also establishes PETRONAS' support to the company. We assess MISC's stand-alone credit profile to be 'bb'. The rating also reflects the stable cash flows from MISC's liquefied natural gas transport and non-shipping businesses, which support the company's "satisfactory" business risk profile, as our criteria define the term.

The shipping industry's weak operating environment, existing global overcapacity, and the inherently volatile and capital-intensive nature of the business temper these strengths. MISC's "aggressive" financial risk profile, as our criteria define the term, and significant refinancing requirements also weigh on the rating.

Liquidity

We assess MISC's liquidity as "adequate," as defined in our criteria, after factoring in support from PETRONAS. We expect MISC's ratio of internal sources to uses of funds to be well above 1.2x in fiscal 2012, but about 1x in fiscal 2013. We expect MISC to meet any shortfall through support from PETRONAS and refinancing of some loans.

MISC is currently in breach of a covenant and it is yet to receive a formal approval from lenders for waiver of the breach. We assume that it would be able to obtain the waivers in a reasonable time without leading to any acceleration in payments. This is due to MISC's good banking relationships and PETRONAS' parentage. We also expect the company to build a cushion on its covenants after repayment of debt from the proposed asset sale.

Our liquidity assessment is based on the following assumptions:

-- MISC's sources of funds include cash and cash equivalents of Malaysian ringgit (MYR) 4.15 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011, and FFO of over MYR1.3 billion. Sources also include US$1.73 billion that MISC will receive from the proposed sale of its SFPS.

-- Uses of funds as of June 31, 2012, include US$938 million in debt maturities in the next 12 months; a minimum dividend payout of MYR223 million (50% of our assumed cash dividend for 2012); and minimum maintenance and non-discretionary capital expenditure of 50% of our estimated normal capital expenditure of MYR3 billion.

We estimate that MISC will generate negative free operating cash flow in 2012-2014 because of its weak operating performance and continuing capital expenditure. Nevertheless, we expect the company to roll over or refinance some of its short-term maturities. We also expect PETRONAS to support MISC's liquidity and funding needs, if required. MISC's banking relations and its good access to Islamic medium-term notes program also supports its liquidity.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that MISC will maintain a ratio of net OLA adjusted debt to EBITDA of below 5x on a sustained basis while maintaining a satisfactory business risk profile. This is despite the severe downturn in the cyclical shipping industry. We assume that the company will be able to obtain all necessary approvals and complete the asset-sale transaction as planned.

We could lower the rating if any of the following occurs:

-- MISC faces liquidity pressures due to a failure to roll over or refinance debt, and it fails to rectify the covenant breach or obtain a waiver in a reasonable timeframe.

-- The ratio of net OLA debt to EBITDA (after deducting surplus cash over and above MYR1.5 billion) approaches 6x. This could happen if operating performance, particularly of the petroleum business, deteriorates more than our expectation or MISC's capital expenditure further increases its debt.

-- PETRONAS' ownership in MISC declines or business from the parent materially reduces, which we believe is unlikely over the next 12-18 months.

We may raise the rating if: (1) MISC takes further deleveraging measures or its financial performance is better than our expectation, such that the ratio of net OLA debt to EBITDA is below 4x on a sustainable basis; and (2) the company maintains its cushion on covenants and adequate liquidity without funding support from PETRONAS.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Full Analysis: MISC Bhd. Sept. 28, 2012

-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008

-- Corporate Criteria--Parent/Subsidiary Links; General Principles; Subsidiaries/Joint Ventures/Nonrecourse Projects; Finance Subsidiaries; Rating Link to Parent, Oct. 28, 2004

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action

To From

MISC Bhd.

Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/-- BBB/Negative/--

Ratings Affirmed

MISC Capital (L) Ltd.

Senior Unsecured BBB