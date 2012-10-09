Rationale
We revised the outlook on MISC because we expect the company to use the
proceeds from a proposed asset sale to reduce leverage. We believe the US$1.73
billion cash inflows from the planned asset sale will significantly improve
MISC's financial strength, reduce refinancing risks, and ease pressure on its
liquidity. The company plans to use US$1.25 billion of the sale proceeds to
repay debt and US$481 million to meet capital expenditure needs. We believe
execution risk in the transaction is minimal due to the related-party nature
of the deal.
MISC hived off its yet-to-be operational semi-floating production system
(SFPS) to Gumusut-Kakap Semi-Floating Production System (L) Ltd. (GKL), a
wholly owned subsidiary. It proposes to sell its 50% equity stake in GKL to
E&P Venture Solutions Co. Sdn. Bhd., an indirect subsidiary of MISC's 62.7%
owner Petroliam Nasional Bhd. (PETRONAS; foreign currency A-/Stable/--; local
currency A/Stable/--; axAAA/--). The MISC board has approved the proposed
stake sale.
We forecast MISC's ratio of net operating lease adjusted (OLA) debt to EBITDA
to be below 4.5x in 2013, against our earlier estimate of 6x. We estimate the
company's ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt at about 18% against
our earlier estimate of 12%, for the same period. This is based on the
assumption that MISC will receive necessary approvals to complete the proposed
transaction before the end of this year and will utilize the proceeds as
planned.
MISC expects the SFPS to be delivered to the charterer by mid-2013. It
estimates that GKL's cash flows will be sufficient to repay GKL's debt.
We forecast MISC's adjusted EBITDA margin at about 28%-29% in 2013, improving
significantly from 11% in 2011. This is largely due to discontinuation of the
loss-making liner business rather than a material improvement in other
business segments.
The rating on MISC reflects the business and financial support the company
receives from PETRONAS. MISC's importance to its parent is growing, in our
view. We believe the proposed asset sale also establishes PETRONAS' support to
the company. We assess MISC's stand-alone credit profile to be 'bb'. The
rating also reflects the stable cash flows from MISC's liquefied natural gas
transport and non-shipping businesses, which support the company's
"satisfactory" business risk profile, as our criteria define the term.
The shipping industry's weak operating environment, existing global
overcapacity, and the inherently volatile and capital-intensive nature of the
business temper these strengths. MISC's "aggressive" financial risk profile,
as our criteria define the term, and significant refinancing requirements also
weigh on the rating.
Liquidity
We assess MISC's liquidity as "adequate," as defined in our criteria, after
factoring in support from PETRONAS. We expect MISC's ratio of internal sources
to uses of funds to be well above 1.2x in fiscal 2012, but about 1x in fiscal
2013. We expect MISC to meet any shortfall through support from PETRONAS and
refinancing of some loans.
MISC is currently in breach of a covenant and it is yet to receive a formal
approval from lenders for waiver of the breach. We assume that it would be
able to obtain the waivers in a reasonable time without leading to any
acceleration in payments. This is due to MISC's good banking relationships and
PETRONAS' parentage. We also expect the company to build a cushion on its
covenants after repayment of debt from the proposed asset sale.
Our liquidity assessment is based on the following assumptions:
-- MISC's sources of funds include cash and cash equivalents of Malaysian
ringgit (MYR) 4.15 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011, and FFO of over MYR1.3
billion. Sources also include US$1.73 billion that MISC will receive from the
proposed sale of its SFPS.
-- Uses of funds as of June 31, 2012, include US$938 million in debt
maturities in the next 12 months; a minimum dividend payout of MYR223 million
(50% of our assumed cash dividend for 2012); and minimum maintenance and
non-discretionary capital expenditure of 50% of our estimated normal capital
expenditure of MYR3 billion.
We estimate that MISC will generate negative free operating cash flow in
2012-2014 because of its weak operating performance and continuing capital
expenditure. Nevertheless, we expect the company to roll over or refinance
some of its short-term maturities. We also expect PETRONAS to support MISC's
liquidity and funding needs, if required. MISC's banking relations and its
good access to Islamic medium-term notes program also supports its liquidity.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that MISC will maintain a ratio of net
OLA adjusted debt to EBITDA of below 5x on a sustained basis while maintaining
a satisfactory business risk profile. This is despite the severe downturn in
the cyclical shipping industry. We assume that the company will be able to
obtain all necessary approvals and complete the asset-sale transaction as
planned.
We could lower the rating if any of the following occurs:
-- MISC faces liquidity pressures due to a failure to roll over or
refinance debt, and it fails to rectify the covenant breach or obtain a waiver
in a reasonable timeframe.
-- The ratio of net OLA debt to EBITDA (after deducting surplus cash over
and above MYR1.5 billion) approaches 6x. This could happen if operating
performance, particularly of the petroleum business, deteriorates more than
our expectation or MISC's capital expenditure further increases its debt.
-- PETRONAS' ownership in MISC declines or business from the parent
materially reduces, which we believe is unlikely over the next 12-18 months.
We may raise the rating if: (1) MISC takes further deleveraging measures or
its financial performance is better than our expectation, such that the ratio
of net OLA debt to EBITDA is below 4x on a sustainable basis; and (2) the
company maintains its cushion on covenants and adequate liquidity without
funding support from PETRONAS.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
MISC Bhd.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/-- BBB/Negative/--
Ratings Affirmed
MISC Capital (L) Ltd.
Senior Unsecured BBB