March 09 -

Overview

-- We have not been able to confirm news reports that Davomas missed a coupon payment due on March 7, 2012.

-- On March 9, 2012, the Indonesian stock exchange suspended trading in the company's shares.

-- We are placing our 'CCC+' long-term corporate credit rating on the Indonesian cocoa processing company on CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- We are also placing the 'CCC+' issue rating on the senior secured notes that Davomas guarantees on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Rating Action

On March 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'CCC+' long-term corporate credit rating on PT Davomas Abadi Tbk. (Davomas) on CreditWatch with negative implications. We also placed the 'CCC+' issue rating on the senior secured notes due 2014 that Davomas guarantees on CreditWatch with negative implications. Davomas International Finance Co. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Davomas, issued the notes.

Rationale

We placed the ratings on Davomas on CreditWatch because we have not been able to confirm reports that the company missed a coupon payment due on March 7, 2012. The Indonesian stock exchange suspended trading in Davomas shares on March 9, 2012, following news reports that the company failed to pay US$3.561 million interest on its senior secured notes.

Liquidity

In our opinion, Davomas' liquidity is "weak," as defined in our criteria. This is despite the company having no debt maturing until 2014. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- Davomas' cash balance was about US$28 million as of Sept. 30, 2011, according to its unaudited financial statements.

-- We estimate that the company's working capital requirements are about Indonesian rupiah 100 billion over the next 12 months. We expect its capital expenditure to be minimal.

-- We understand that Davomas does not have any committed or uncommitted bank credit lines and has no core banking relationships in Indonesia. This limits the company's ability to finance possible liquidity shortfalls and working capital swings.

We view Davomas' increasing inventory as a risk to its liquidity. Finished goods inventory increased about 81% between Dec. 31, 2010, and June 30, 2011, and by 28% between March 2011 and June 2011. We believe the company's liquidity will be highly exposed to order-cancellation risk over the next six months given its high customer concentration and weakening market position.

CreditWatch

We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement when we obtain greater clarity on Davomas' payment of its coupon due on March 7, 2012. We would lower the rating to 'D' if we can confirm that the company missed the coupon payment. We could affirm the rating with a negative outlook if we can confirm that the company made the coupon payment.

PT Davomas Abadi Tbk.

Corporate Credit Rating CCC+/Watch Neg/-- CCC+/Negative/--

Davomas International Finance Co. Ltd.

Senior Secured CCC+/Watch Neg CCC+