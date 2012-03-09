(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 09 -
Overview
-- We have not been able to confirm news reports that Davomas missed a
coupon payment due on March 7, 2012.
-- On March 9, 2012, the Indonesian stock exchange suspended trading in
the company's shares.
-- We are placing our 'CCC+' long-term corporate credit rating on the
Indonesian cocoa processing company on CreditWatch with negative implications.
-- We are also placing the 'CCC+' issue rating on the senior secured
notes that Davomas guarantees on CreditWatch with negative implications.
Rating Action
On March 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'CCC+'
long-term corporate credit rating on PT Davomas Abadi Tbk. (Davomas) on
CreditWatch with negative implications. We also placed the 'CCC+' issue rating
on the senior secured notes due 2014 that Davomas guarantees on CreditWatch
with negative implications. Davomas International Finance Co. Ltd., a wholly
owned subsidiary of Davomas, issued the notes.
Rationale
We placed the ratings on Davomas on CreditWatch because we have not been able
to confirm reports that the company missed a coupon payment due on March 7,
2012. The Indonesian stock exchange suspended trading in Davomas shares on
March 9, 2012, following news reports that the company failed to pay US$3.561
million interest on its senior secured notes.
Liquidity
In our opinion, Davomas' liquidity is "weak," as defined in our criteria. This
is despite the company having no debt maturing until 2014. Our liquidity
assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:
-- Davomas' cash balance was about US$28 million as of Sept. 30, 2011,
according to its unaudited financial statements.
-- We estimate that the company's working capital requirements are about
Indonesian rupiah 100 billion over the next 12 months. We expect its capital
expenditure to be minimal.
-- We understand that Davomas does not have any committed or uncommitted
bank credit lines and has no core banking relationships in Indonesia. This
limits the company's ability to finance possible liquidity shortfalls and
working capital swings.
We view Davomas' increasing inventory as a risk to its liquidity. Finished
goods inventory increased about 81% between Dec. 31, 2010, and June 30, 2011,
and by 28% between March 2011 and June 2011. We believe the company's
liquidity will be highly exposed to order-cancellation risk over the next six
months given its high customer concentration and weakening market position.
CreditWatch
We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement when we obtain greater clarity on
Davomas' payment of its coupon due on March 7, 2012. We would lower the rating
to 'D' if we can confirm that the company missed the coupon payment. We could
affirm the rating with a negative outlook if we can confirm that the company
made the coupon payment.
Ratings List
CreditWatch Action
To From
PT Davomas Abadi Tbk.
Corporate Credit Rating CCC+/Watch Neg/-- CCC+/Negative/--
Davomas International Finance Co. Ltd.
Senior Secured CCC+/Watch Neg CCC+