(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 09 -
Overview
-- Norway-based forest product group Norske Skogindustrier ASA has
renegotiated its debt covenants and improved its liquidity position through
operating cash flow generation and asset disposals.
-- We continue to view the group's liquidity profile as less than
adequate, albeit improved.
-- We are revising the outlook on the group to stable from negative,
while affirming the 'B-' long-term and 'B' short-term corporate credit ratings.
-- The outlook is stable, primarily reflecting our assumption that the
group can maintain or improve its liquidity position over the near term,
supported by positive free operating cash flow generation.
Rating Action
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Norway-based forest product group Norske Skogindustrier ASA (Norske Skog) to
stable from negative. At the same time, we affirmed the 'B-' long-term and 'B'
short-term corporate credit ratings on the group.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects Norske Skog's improved liquidity position,
following a reset of its financial covenants at the end of 2011, as well as
positive free operating cash flow generation in the fourth quarter of the
year. It also reflects our assumption of improved operating performance in
2012 compared with 2011.
Our current base-case forecast assumes rather flat volumes and selling prices,
and input costs which on average are slightly lower than in 2011. We believe
that this will translate into full-year EBITDA of Norwegian krone (NOK) 1.7
billion-NOK1.8 billion. This would be considerably better than 2011, when
EBITDA was negatively affected by a fire at one of the group's mills as well
as restructuring charges. We still see material downside risks to our base
case, however, primarily relating to exchange rate fluctuations, macroeconomic
pressures on demand and selling prices, and input cost volatility. Free
operating cash flow in our base case amounts to about NOK300 million for 2012.
This also factors in capital expenditures of about NOK500 million, as well as
substantial cash restructuring charges compensated to an extent by a
corresponding release of working capital. We forecast adjusted funds from
operations of about 10%, a level which we believe is commensurate with the
ratings.
The ratings continue to reflect the oversupplied, cyclical, and structurally
impaired nature of the publication-paper industry, severe pressure on input
costs, and the group's weak credit measures. These constraints are only partly
counterbalanced by Norske Skog's good positions in the global newsprint
markets, paper selling price momentum, and an improved liquidity profile. We
view the group's business risk profile as weak and its financial risk profile
as highly leveraged. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Norske Skog's adjusted debt amounted
to an estimated NOK9 billion.