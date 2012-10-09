BRIEF-Iraq's Mosul Bank Q1 profit falls
Oct 09 -
Ratings -- Cegedim S.A. ------------------------------------------- 09-Oct-2012
CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: France
Primary SIC: Computer related
services, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
09-Aug-2012 B/-- B/--
21-May-2012 B+/-- B+/--
10-Oct-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--
10-May-2011 BB/-- BB/--
11-May-2010 BB+/-- BB+/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR300 mil 7.00% (outstanding amt. EUR280 mil.)
bnds due 07/27/2015 B 09-Aug-2012
