March 09 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Hyatt Hotels Corp. ---------------------------- 09-Mar-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Illinois
Primary SIC: Hotels and motels
Mult. CUSIP6: 448579
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
13-Jan-2009 BBB/-- BBB/--
20-May-2005 BBB+/-- BBB+/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' corporate credit rating on Chicago-based
Hyatt Hotels Corp. reflects our assessment of the company's business risk
profile as "satisfactory" and our assessment of the company's financial risk
profile as "intermediate," according to our criteria.
Our assessment of Hyatt's business risk profile as satisfactory is based on
its high-quality hotel portfolio, the well-respected Hyatt brand name, and
geographic diversification. The cyclical nature of the lodging industry, the
company's exposure to the performance of its owned hotels, and the expectation
for the company to maintain an active growth strategy temper these positive
factors.