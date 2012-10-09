(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 09 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Kapitalbank ----------------------------------- 09-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/C Country: Uzbekistan

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

16-Dec-2011 B/C B/C

12-Nov-2008 B-/C B-/C

===============================================================================

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating B/Stable/C

SACP b

Anchor b+

Business Position Moderate (-1)

Capital and Earnings Weak (0)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support 0

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Good liquidity cushion.

-- Good and sustainable core business performance.

-- Good brand recognition and regional presence in Uzbekistan.

Weaknesses:

-- High-risk operating environment.

-- Weak capitalization.

-- Limited business diversity.

Outlook

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' outlook on Uzbekistan-based Kapitalbank is stable, balancing the bank's weak capitalization and the challenges of operating in Uzbekistan against its good and sustainable core business performance and adequate asset quality.

We view capital as the main weakness for the ratings and therefore the main likely reason for a negative rating action. We could lower the ratings if the bank's already weak risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio (before adjustments) were to decrease below 3% as a result of insufficient capital increases to match asset growth or higher than expected losses, which would burden profit generation. Given Kapitalbank's short-term deposit base, we expect the bank to maintain good liquidity cushions. Any failure to do so could also put pressure on the ratings.

We could raise the ratings if the Kapitalbank were to demonstrate material and sustainable improvements in its capitalization, such that its RAC ratio (before adjustments) rose above 7%. This scenario would require a change in the bank's capital management and is unlikely to occur over the next 12 months.

